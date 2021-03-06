News

Sack Nwaneri, youths tell Uzodinma

Youths operating under the aegis of Imo Youths for Good Governance, Friday asked the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to sack his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, and his Senior Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Eric Uwakwe, for allegedly mobilising thugs to attack the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha and his loyalists were attacked at Royal Spring Palm Estate, Owerri, on February 21. At a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, the Board Chairman of the group, Prince Wisdom Nwauwa, asked the governor to handover the two aides to the police for prosecution. Nwauwa said the alleged attack on Okorocha, a serving senator of the Federal republic “is another sad commentary on our democracy.”

The youth threatened to petition the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, if the governor fails to handover the two aides to the police for prosecution at the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum. Nwauwa said: “We are issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, to sack his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri.

