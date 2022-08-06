Sack of LAHASCOM chairman: Court orders Lagos Assembly to maintain status quo

The National Industrial Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Speaker and members of the state House of Assembly not to obstruct, disturb or frustrate of the Chairman of the House of Assembly Service Commission, Chief Wale Mogaji in the discharge of his duties. The court further ordered the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to stay action regarding the purported sack of Mogaji pending, when the motion exparte filed by him is heard by the court. It would be recalled that the Assembly on July 14, through a voice vote at plenary, sacked Mogaji as the Chairman of the commission. Justice R. H Gwandu in his ruling said; “having looked at the processes before me, I hereby order that the defendants should halt any action within the matter pending the hearing of the motion on notice, the interim injunction is granted as prayed. “Justice Gwandu further directed that any disobedience to the court order shall be treated as contempt of the court.” The case was adjourned to August 24 for hearing.

