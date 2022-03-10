News Top Stories

Sack: Umahi hires 18 SANs, appeals judgment

…deny attacking judiciary

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, yesterday, appealed Tuesday’s Federal High Court judgment sacking them from office. Justice Inyang Ekwo ruled that their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was unlawful. Appealing the judgment at the Court of Appeal, the duo insisted the Federal High Court erred in its judgment.

Umahi, who addressed his supporters in Abakaliki, said he had also sought a stay of execution. The governor also said they had engaged the services of 18 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) as they seek to retain their positions. Meanwhile, Governor Umahi has denied attacking Justice Ekwo, insisting that he has confidence in the judiciary.

Umahi was quoted as describing the ruling as “jungle justice that was purchased” but he said he was referring to PDP lawyers, who he said, misread the judgment. The governor told his supporters: “I don’t want you to go against the law. What people thought is evil, it has promoted your gover-nor to the next level. I want to thank Nigerians; I want to thank Ebonyi people. I am just here to say one or two things to you: one is to be very peaceful; number two is to tell you that we still have very serious confidence in the judiciary.

“The NBA Chairman published something and I spoke to the press and I said the judge was biased but when we spoke this afternoon, we understood ourselves and I said that the lawyers for PDP, they were the people that did the hatchet job and I said that the lawyers were the people that were doing forum shopping and I am going to write the NBA to discipline them because you know, the judge was misled.

“In the Bayelsa governorship election, the APC won but because there was defective in the credentials of the deputy, the Supreme Court in their wisdom said the vote cast in any election belongs to the candidates and not the party but lawyers knew about this but they misled the judge. “The case of Amaechi that they quoted, the Supreme Court said do not cite the case again. So, the blame is to the PDP lawyers and I am using the opportunity to let Nigerians know that nobody castigated the judge and we will not.” He added: “Today, we appealed; we have done three things. We have done the Appeal at Enugu. “We have engaged 8 SANs to proceed to Abuja; we have engaged 10 SANs to proceed to Enugu. Do not be angry about anything, it is for our promotion.”

 

