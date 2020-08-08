Sacked airline workers: NLC issues 2-week ultimatum for reinstatement

•Airlines’ actions wicked, callous –Wabba

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued two weeks ultimatum to three airlines; Turkish Airlines, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters, to reinstate the workers recently sacked from their establishments. The NLC also condemned and rejected the recent sack of 69 pilots by Air Peace, 100 pilots by Bristow Helicopters and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) executives working with Turkish Airline. A statement made available to Saturday Telegraph and signed by NLC President, Ayuba Waba, described the sack by the airlines as ‘highly insensitive, callous and unjust’. The NLC called on the management of Turkish Airlines, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters to reinstate all the sacked workers within two weeks.

Ayuba, who lambasted Turkish Airlines in particular for laying off executive members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) for fighting for workers rights and Peace Air for rejecting unionisation, warned that the NLC would not cease from fighting and protecting workers rights.

He noted that the anti-labour practices in Turkish Airlines constituted fundamental infractions on Nigeria’s Constitution, her labour laws and a gross disrespect to Nigeria. He said: “We will not hesitate to mobilize the weight of the entire Nigerian workforce to the premises of Turkish Airlines, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters if our demands are not met.” The NLC president stated that it was very traumatic for workers who are still reeling from psychological and socio-economic difficulties imposed by the recent lockdown measures.

Wabba said: “The sack of Turkish Airlines, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters workers is highly insensitive, callous, and unjust. The unilateral sack of executive members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) working with Turkish Airlines is particularly distressing.

“These workers were sacked for fighting for the rights of Nigerian workers in Turkish Airlines. This is very reprehensible. We wish to remind Turkish Airlines that unionised workers cannot be punished or sacked for participating in trade union activities. “This action is aimed at frustrating unionization in Turkish Airlines and to enslave Nigerians working with Turkish Airlines. The anti- labour practices in Turkish Airlines constitute fundamental infractions on our Constitution and labour laws and a gross disrespect to Nigeria.”

