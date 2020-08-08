Feature Top Stories

Sacked airline workers: NLC issues 2-week ultimatum for reinstatement

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

•Airlines’ actions wicked, callous –Wabba

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued two weeks ultimatum to three airlines; Turkish Airlines, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters, to reinstate the workers recently sacked from their establishments. The NLC also condemned and rejected the recent sack of 69 pilots by Air Peace, 100 pilots by Bristow Helicopters and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) executives working with Turkish Airline. A statement made available to Saturday Telegraph and signed by NLC President, Ayuba Waba, described the sack by the airlines as ‘highly insensitive, callous and unjust’. The NLC called on the management of Turkish Airlines, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters to reinstate all the sacked workers within two weeks.

Ayuba, who lambasted Turkish Airlines in particular for laying off executive members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) for fighting for workers rights and Peace Air for rejecting unionisation, warned that the NLC would not cease from fighting and protecting workers rights.

He noted that the anti-labour practices in Turkish Airlines constituted fundamental infractions on Nigeria’s Constitution, her labour laws and a gross disrespect to Nigeria. He said: “We will not hesitate to mobilize the weight of the entire Nigerian workforce to the premises of Turkish Airlines, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters if our demands are not met.” The NLC president stated that it was very traumatic for workers who are still reeling from psychological and socio-economic difficulties imposed by the recent lockdown measures.

Wabba said: “The sack of Turkish Airlines, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters workers is highly insensitive, callous, and unjust. The unilateral sack of executive members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) working with Turkish Airlines is particularly distressing.

“These workers were sacked for fighting for the rights of Nigerian workers in Turkish Airlines. This is very reprehensible. We wish to remind Turkish Airlines that unionised workers cannot be punished or sacked for participating in trade union activities. “This action is aimed at frustrating unionization in Turkish Airlines and to enslave Nigerians working with Turkish Airlines. The anti- labour practices in Turkish Airlines constitute fundamental infractions on our Constitution and labour laws and a gross disrespect to Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

W’Bank: COVID-19 may destabilise Nigerian lenders

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says pandemic’ll push 5m Nigerians into poverty in 2020 Nigeria’s banking system is at risk of being destabilised as the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic triggers what might be the worst recession since the 1980s for Africa’s largest economy, the World Bank has said. In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released yesterday, the World […]
News Top Stories

Over 400 health workers test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

No fewer than 400 health workers have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the emergence of the virus in the country in February. National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Josiah Biobelemoye, made this known yesterday in Abuja, while flagging off the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to state councils of the union across […]
News Top Stories

Airlines need N4.8bn to bring planes out of storage

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

N igerian airlines would need about N4.8 billion to get their airplanes out of storage as they prepare to resume operations whenever they comply with guidelines to ensure lifting of flight restriction.     It is over three months that airplanes and airports have been completely deserted. Nigerian airlines are working to bring them back […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: