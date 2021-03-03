Sacked ALGON bosses accuse Makinde of lawlessness, electoral fraud

Ahead of the May 7, 2021 judgment of the Supreme Court and theplannedlocalgovernment polls billed for 15th May, 2021, sacked Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) bosses in Oyo State have accused Governor Seyi Makinde of perpetrating lawlessnessandbrewing electoral fraud in anticipation of his government’s defeat.

ALGON members being led by Prince Ayodeji Abass- Aleshinloye met at their Ibadan Secretariat where they alleged that the scheduled council election was a premeditated fraud targeted at forcing the ALGON and other political parties to participate in the poll should the SupremeCourtjudgmentnot favourable to it. Abass-Aleshinloye: “We are going to boycott the electionif thegovernmentinsists on any kangaroo election. Once the judgment favours us, we shall move to the office straight.

Three main reasons can be adduced for Governor Makinde’sjumpingthegunby releasing election time table and proceeding to implement it before Supreme Court judgment. “Governor Makinde may have perfected way to buy off the judgment as being boasted by his political acolytes and street boys. But this may be very difficult for him to achieve because of the integrityof theBenchandtheir precedentjudgmentsonsimilar cases like ours. “It may be an organized OYSIEC ‘come and contest’ election scam, an election advance fee fraud where many unsuspecting candidates will be encouraged to invest in electionthatmay neverhold.”

