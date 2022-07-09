Sacked Delta PDP guber candidate, Oborevwori, appeals judgement

The sacked Delta State Peoples Democratic Party’s guber candidate for 2023 general elections, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday evening filed an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which on Thursday sacked him. Oborevwori, in a nineground notice of appeal, filed at the registry of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, wants the appellate court to set aside the judgment given by Justice Taiwo Taiwo in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/795/2022 by David Edevbie. He equally filed a motion on notice before the Federal High Court in Abuja for stay of execution of the judgment pending the determination of his appeal.

The appellant is contending among others, that Justice Taiwo misdirected himself in law when he assumed jurisdiction to entertain the claim of the plaintiff, predicated on Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act, 2022 before submission of his name (the appellant’s) to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oborevwori faulted the trial judge for allegedly ignoring the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of Modibbo Vs Usman (2020) 3 NWLR (PT. 1712) 470, in which he claimed the apex court held that Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which is the same with Section 31(5) of the Electoral Act, 2010 has settled the law that cause of action only arises when the name of a candidate is submitted and published by INEC. Oborevwori, however, argued that it is the law that information about a candidate’s qualification could only be challenged after the political party sponsoring the candidate submits the name and INEC publishes the name and the accompanying affidavit.

