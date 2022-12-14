Sacked Ekiti Speaker, 2 others petition IGP

The embattled Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker Olugboyega Aribisogan and two of his colleagues – Tajudeen Akingbolu and Adegoke Olajide –have petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, over an alleged security threat to their lives.

Akingbolu and Olajide, along with some lawmakers, were immediately suspended indefinitely after Aribisogan’s removal by sacking by 17 of the 25 members of the Assembly last month and replaced by Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba.

However, Aribisogan is challenging his sacking. In a petition to the IGP titled: ‘Save my soul/Appeal for police protection, dated November 7, Aribisogan gave an account of his ordeal after his ‘’illegal impeachment’’ by some of his colleagues. In the petition, Aribisogan alleged that three unknown men visited his private office and residence to make inquiries about his whereabouts since he announced his resolve to challenge his removal in court on November 17. The petition reads: “I hereby appeal to the Inspector- General to save me and my family members from being eliminated because of my decision to contest the election as the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

