Sacked LGs officials to Malami: Disrespect to court orders, bad omen

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has been urged to put an end to the rampant disrespect to court judgements, orders and pronouncements by politicians in the country. Sacked local government officials in Imo State made the call while interacting with journalists in Owerri, the state capital.

Deposed elected Chairman of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area, Jude Mbachu, who spoke on behalf of the sacked officials, lamented that because of Malami’s perceived silence over the sack of elected local government officials by some governors in brazen violation of the law and pronouncements of the apex court, the act has continued unabated in many states, especially in Imo. Mbachu said the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation has the exclusive responsibility of upholding public interest above personal or group interest in the country. He said: “Already, there has been a judgement of the Supreme Court on the sack of council officials in Ekiti State.

“So, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has an opportunity to go to the Supreme Court to give effect to Section 271 of the constitution and right the wrong in our local government system and this will help put a stop to these acts of impunity by governors. “If the Supreme Court gave judgement that the governor has no right to sack elected chairmen and councilors in Ekiti State, that judgement should be binding on every state of the federation.

