Sacked ministers: Publish yardstick of assessing your ministers, Chidoka tells Buhari

Ex-Aviation Minister Osita Chidioka has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to publish the yardstick he used in assessing his ministers that leading to the sacking of two of them.

 

Buhari had last week sacked the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono and his Power counterpart Sale Mamman.

 

The President said his action was based on the evaluation of the activities of his appointees through independent review and monitoring alignment with the nine priority areas of the government.

 

But Chidoka said Nigerians would want him to publish the said independent performance review, which he said, led to the dismissal of the ministers.

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said:”Mr. President is called out to immediately share with Nigerians the name(s) of the independent evaluators, the performance measurement criteria, the total result of the evaluation as well as the rating of other sectors particularly security, education, health, road infrastructure, finance, among other critical sectors.

 

“Nigerians would like to know the outcome of the assessment of the security agencies, identifying the weaknesses and communicating the plans for strengthening the identified weak areas.”

 

According to him, Nigerians are interested in the score the independent reviewers assigned to those responsible for growing the economy, expanding access to quality education and improving security.

 

Chidoka said the nation’s economy has been bogged down in “unaffordable costs of good and service and the fall of our naira to over N520 to the US dollar”.

 

He added|: “If Mr. President does not share these details, it would be safe to assume that the sacking of the ministers is another perfunctory action couched in language to suggest that the evidently drifting country is under the control of an active pilot when the reality on the ground speaks the contrary. “Mr. President, prove us wrong.

 

In the interest of transparency and your avowed commitment to change Nigeria, publish the result of this review.

