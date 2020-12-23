Sports

Sacking Arteta would be a big mistake – Guardiola tells Arsenal

Pep Guardiola warned Arsenal’s board they will be making a ‘big mistake’ if they don’t fully back Mikel Arteta after Manchester City dumped the Gunners out of the Carabao Cup.
It was another miserable night for Arsenal, who were beaten 4-1 by the current title holders, reports metro.co.uk.
Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte sent Arteta’s side crashing out of the competition, with Alexandre Lacazette’s strike proving to be a mere consolation. With Arsenal currently 15th in the Premier League, there’s a bleak picture developing at the Emirates and they face another huge game against Chelsea on Boxing Day. Arteta’s future is, understandably, coming under the microscope but Guardiola thinks Arsenal would be foolish to do anything other than get fully behind his former assistant manager.
‘They will do a huge, big mistake if they… I’m pretty sure they are going to trust him,’ Guardiola told the BBC.
‘I understand for the analysts, analyse the results. But I was with him many years and I know his incredible quality as a human being and especially as a manager, how he is involved in everything. It’s just a question of time and he will do well.
‘I’m not on the board. For me they will do a big mistake if they are thinking… They give him the confidence, they won two titles when for a long time ago it didn’t happen at this club. In this pandemic situation, with injury problems they have and the games they played always they played good.
‘But unfortunately these games is our job and it depends on the results. But football changes in one week so quick.
‘I can speak about my experience alongside him, one of the most incredible successful teams in English history we had and he was part of this success and it would not be possible without him, and to create something like this you need time like I had in my first season.’
Arteta was desperately disappointed by the manner of the defeat but believes he can turn things around with the ‘fighters’ he has at his disposal.
‘Against this level of opponent they penalise you and make it very difficult,’ Arteta told Sky Sports.
‘We have a great counter-attack moment but they then score in an offside position and you end up losing the game again.
‘It’s a hard one to take considering how the game went. This level of opponent, when you give the goals away it makes the game impossible. A lot of strange things are happening in every game and that makes things really difficult.
‘We have to turn it around round – there is no question with the fixtures we have it’s going to decide our season.
‘On the basis of what we have shown tonight against difficult opponents, I have fighters in my team. Yes, I have fighters.’

