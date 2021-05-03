Sacrificing Nigeria’s security on the altar of partisan politics: Senator Oluremi Tinubu in perspective

Akintayo Balogun Esq.

“…our security system has collapsed, it has failed, and because it has failed, we need to look for foreign support, it costs Nigeria nothing, forget the ego, forget the security of Nigeria in African nations, today we are facing serious problem.

If our nation is to survive this period, I am not in doubt that the security architecture we have today cannot cope with what we are facing. Every part of this country is threatened from the north to the south, nobody is safe, nobody can travel 50 kilometers in our nation, I feel like shedding tears for a country that we grew up where nobody harasses you when you travel from Lagos to Maiduguri. I’ve done it in time past.

Today I cannot travel from here to Kaduna to Niger State where I was born. The President must know that this is a bad time for our nation. Wemustlookforforeignsupporttosavethis nation.

This is my position Mr. President. We must rise to it. They are killing people in the East, in the West, in the South, in the North. We should shut down the National Assembly, let’s shut down if we cannot save this country, we stay in our homes, our country is bleeding, people are in poverty, there is no food, people are hungry, insecurity is threatening us, we cannot pretend, it is better we are not here, than for us sitting down here, people are dying, every day Nigerians are dying, we must rise to the occasion. I submit Mr. President”.

These were the teary words (in part) of Senator Smart Adeyemi, Nigerian Senator representing Kogi WestSenatorialConstituency, attheNigerianSenate, undertheauspicesof theAllProgressivesCongress(APC). He struggled not to breakdown in tears as he said the above words on the floor of the house during plenary on 27th April, 2021. I was fairly elated that a Senator, especially from the (mis)ruling party, was speaking truth as it is in the country, away from the cover-ups they have always attempted to do in protecting party legacy. Many times, our politicians act and care less about the state of affairs of the country, as long as it does not affect their immediate family and their source of income. However, I heard a Senator who spoke unmistakenly, spoke passionately, unequivocally, and devoid of party sentiments about the state of the country. I respect his courage especially in the face of the draconian party policies against alleged anti party activities of members. Shockingly, embarrassingly and daringly, was the subtly interjecting comment of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial Constituency under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC). These were her very words, which she chipped in while Senator Smart held sway; “Are you in PDP? Ehn? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”

Hmmm…. Shaking my head in disgust and disbelief, did she just really say this? I wish I could pause at this junction and hold a minute silence on the disgraceful and unfortunate outing of a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who one would have thought would be more sympathetic to the state of the country and in the victory of Nigeria over insecurity and poverty.

Rather, she was merely concerned about the protection of her failing party and government. What a shame! If I ever held this Senator in high esteem, every respect I had for her dropped to negative degree like the Canadian winter weather and were blown away by the wild winds of the Kalahari desert.

This is a Senator that is sacrificing the security situation of Nigeria on the altar of party politics. What has the killings going on in Nigeria got to do with party politics or membership? Why would a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria be more concerned about protecting her party rather than protecting the lives of Nigerians?

Wetin even carry PDP enter the matter?

Nigerians are being slaughtered on the streets on daily basis, our Senator is concerned with party loyalty.

This is the highest show of shame, embarrassment and indifference to the plights of Nigerians, from a woman, who one would have expected to have a more sensitive heart to the plight of Nigerians rather than the plight of a political party. Just in case Senator Oluremi is not aware, let us again list out some of the unfortunate recorded events as at 26th April, 2021.

Bandits kill DPO, eight policemen and two vigilantes in Kebbi state.

Nineteen people killed in Igbariam, Anambra state. Abductors kill two more students of Greenfield University in Kaduna state, after killing three of them earlier as Government have failed to listen to their demands.

Hoodlums attack Lagos State University and destroyed several vehicles. Gunmen kill nine persons around Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University. Gunmen attack soldiers at Amasiri, Ebonyi state. ThePoliceAreaCommandinOkigweSouth was attacked today, burnt and five policemen killed. 8. Boko Haram hoists flag at Shiroro Local Government Area Niger state, as reported by the Governor himself. 9. Boko Haram kills an officer and some soldiers in Mainok. Gunmen kidnap hotel owner, his wife, three children, five guests and a staff.

Terrorists take charge of Borno’s ungoverned spaces and highways.

Gunshots heard repeatedly and continuously at Ama Hausa and Douglas Road, Owerri, Imo State.

Security formation attacked in Rivers state, soldiers feared killed.

SundayIgboho’shouseinOyoStateattacked.

Gunmen kidnap three students of Federal University of Agriculture, Markudi.

Hausa Motorcyclists and Yoruba youths fight in Iyana-iba Lagos, score wounded. Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Anambra state burnt by unknown gunmen.

Air force allegedly fires at several land troop soldiers by mistake, killing many.

A Police Station in Okigwe attacked and about four Policemen murdered in cold-blood.

Gunmen burnt down a section of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

How much more the events that did not get to the media or were not reported at all. Stillontheissuesof Bokoharamhoistingtheirflag atNigerState, thecapitalof NigerStateislessthan200 kilometers from the Federal Capital territory. As a matter of fact, it is one of the States from which the Federal Capital Territory was carved out. That is to say, danger is right at the near center of our center.

But in all these, a Senator of the Federal Republic effectively dissociated herself from the poor masses and the down trodden in the society whom she had sworn to protect. In the insecurity crisis rocking Nigeria at the moment, women like her and children are the most vulnerable.

Where you would have expected that she should be more sympathetic to the plights of Nigerians, she was merely trying to cover the miserable tracks of a decrepit and failing political party formed government.

• Akintayo Balogun Esq., is an Abuja-based legal practitioner, in private practice.

Like this: Like Loading...