Sacvin Nigeria Ltd gets ISO certification

Sacvin Nigeria Ltd, Nigeria’s major plastics manufacturing company, is now fully certified against three International Organisation For Standardisation (ISO) standards: ISO 9001: 2015; ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001: 2018 by G CERTI co LTD.

The ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 14001:2015 cover management systems and environmental management systems respectively while ISO 45001: 2018 covers occupational health and safety management systems. Sacvin Nigeria Ltd was certified against all three standards in December 2021 thus attesting to the company’s meeting of international standards in quality, environmental impact and Occupational health and safety.

The International Organisation For Standardisation (ISO) was established in 1947 with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and develops worldwide technical, industrial and commercial standards for international best practices and consistency.

Sacvin Nigeria Ltd is a major producer of an array of impressive plastic solutions catering to both domestic and industrial needs with its household, packaging; PVC and water tank products.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...