Business

Sacvin Nigeria Ltd gets ISO certification

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Sacvin Nigeria Ltd gets ISO certification

Sacvin Nigeria Ltd, Nigeria’s major plastics manufacturing company, is now fully certified against three International Organisation For Standardisation (ISO) standards: ISO 9001: 2015; ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001: 2018 by G CERTI co LTD.

The ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 14001:2015 cover management systems and environmental management systems respectively while ISO 45001: 2018 covers occupational health and safety management systems. Sacvin Nigeria Ltd was certified against all three standards in December 2021 thus attesting to the company’s meeting of international standards in quality, environmental impact and Occupational health and safety.

The International Organisation For Standardisation (ISO) was established in 1947 with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and develops worldwide technical, industrial and commercial standards for international best practices and consistency.

 

Sacvin Nigeria Ltd is a major producer of an array of impressive plastic solutions catering to both domestic and industrial needs with its household, packaging; PVC and water tank products.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Investors worried as Nigeria’s fish import drops 41.6%

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian fish importers are agitated over the sharp drop in importation from Norway. Findings revealed a drop of 41.6 per cent from N62.5 billion ($125 million) to N36.5 billion ($73.06 million) within the last one year. They noted that lack of access to foreign exchange and the challenges in issuing letters of credit had made […]
Business

N152.9bn Nigeria-bound palm oil trapped in Malaysia, Indonesia

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Local production improves to1.28mt   Importers are finding it difficult to take delivery of 402,301 tonnes of palm oil valued at N152.9 billion ($325.35 million). Despite the trade restriction, the importers ordered 450,000 tonnes of the produce from Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia to meet the local industrial demand.   However, due to restriction by the […]
Business

NIPC grants tax holiday to 8 more firms

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

160 applications pending   The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has approved tax holiday for eight more firms under its Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) programme, New Telegraph has learnt.   The approval granted in the second quarter of this year is to exempt the companies from paying taxes over the next three years. Aside from […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica