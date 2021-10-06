Saddle Club: Landowner debunks claim of court halting possession 

Akeem Nafiu

A Lagos landowner, Princess Josephine Momoh, has debunked claims that a court stopped her in February 2020 from taking possession of her land in Isheri-Olowora, Ikeja, including land on which the Ikeja Saddle Club was built.

Momoh, whose family sold 10 acres of the land in Isheri-Olowora in Ikeja, Lagos to one, Alhaji Nurudeen Adeoye, said her ownership of the land was confirmed by Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson of the Lagos State High Court on May 3, 2016, in Suit No 1D/1352/2001.

She disclosed that under the supervision of court-appointed sherrifs, she took possession of the land, including land allegedly illegally occupied by Ikeja Saddle Club, thus fully executing the judgement on February 17, 2020.

Momoh, 75, explained that she was issued a form O (Certificate of Execution of writ of possession) by the court on February 18, 2020, concluding her possession of her property.

She added that the lawyer representing the Olofin Chieftaincy Family, which was challenging her ownership of the property, later filed an application for stay of further execution of the judgement.

Momoh and Adeoye absolved themselves of any illegal activity pertaining to the property as alleged by the Saddle Club in a petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Onikan, alleging “unlawful invasion” and demolition of the club.

The club’s lawyer, A.A. Osara, had alleged that the disputed land was part of the 1969, 7300 Acres Global Acquisition of the Lagos State Government and that there was an appeal to the Supreme Court coupled with a motion for a stay of execution pending at the apex court over the property.

However, Momoh noted that the Club was not a party to any of the suits on the matter and advised it to take its complaints on the property to the Lagos State Government to whom it paid money for the land.

