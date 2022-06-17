Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool for Bayern

Reigning African soccer king, Senegal’s Sadio Mane is set to become Bayern Munich’s third signing of the transfer window as he bids Liverpool farewell after six seasons.

He is the latest signing at Bayern following the arrivals of Ajax pair Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai, who both joined last week.

Sadio Mane is leaving Liverpool after the Reds reached a £35.1m agreement with the German side.

The Senegalese leaves Anfield having scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for the club, where he had one year remaining on his contract.

Mane won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Reds, while he was also in the sides that lost Champions League finals in 2018 and 2022.

Having joined from Southampton for £34million in 2016, the forward became one of the key pillars of Jurgen Klopp’s side, forming a deadly attacking trio with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah after the latter joined in 2017.

Liverpool have agreed to a structured deal for Mane which includes a guaranteed £27.5 million, with £5 million based on appearances and a further £2.6 million on individual and team accolades.

They had earlier rejected two bids from the German giants based on the nature of the bonus clauses, but a breakthrough in talks was achieved after a Bayern delegation flew to Merseyside on Friday.

