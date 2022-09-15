Sports

Sadiq injury big blow to club, Eagles – Adepoju

…player set for surgery in Vitora today

Former international, Mutiu Adepoju, has described the injury sustained by Super Eagles striker, Umar Sadiq, as a big blow to his club, Real Sociedad, and Super Eagles of Nigeria. Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, the LaLiga Ambassador said the club actually paid a club record fee to bring the striker from newly promoted Almeria because the coach has great trust in him but the injury will affect the plans of the team.

The Real Sociedad deadline day signing joined the growing list of injured Nigerian players in Europe with Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, the recent player due to the injury he sustained against Liverpool in the Champions League. Others are Jamilu Collins, Akinkunmi Amoo and Samson Tijiani, who are all ruled out for the rest of the season.

Sadiq was helped off the pitch on Sunday in the 37th minute during Sociedad’s away La- Liga clash against Getafe. “It’svery unfortunateto hear such bad news about Sadiq,” Adepoju said. “The club recently coughed out such amount of money for him and the coach was not expecting him to get such long-term injury. Real Sociedad actually believed in him but they will need to adjust without him and I hope for speedy recovery for him.” The towering Nigerian striker has been in good form lately with three La Liga goals to his name; including the one scored on his Real Sociedad debut against Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, according to Real Sociedad, Sadiq will be going under the knife on Thursday, September 15 in Vitoria, with Dr. Mikel Sanchez taking control of the procedure.

 

