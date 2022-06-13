Sports

Sadiq Umar commits future to La Liga outfit

Posted on

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq has reiterated his desire to stay at Almeria next season and help the Rojiblancos compete among the best in the Spanish Primera Division.

 

Sadiq followed up an impressive maiden campaign in the Spanish Segunda Division by contributing 30 goals (18 goals, 12 assists) in 36 league games to help Almeria finish champions this term.

 

No one had a hand in more goals than the 25-year-old former AS Roma ace, confirming his rating as the most valuable player in the Spanish second division. It is expected that Sadiq’s name will be top of many clubs’ shopping lists this summer, as it was last year.

 

Barcelona, Sevilla, and Valencia are some of the Spanish sides previously linked with a move for the Rio Olympics bronze medallist. English Premier League money Newcastle also wanted to add Sadiq to their attacking personnel, but the Nigerian has never hidden his desire to stay in Almeria.

 

And with La Liga promotion secured for La Union, Sadiq is not in doubt that he wants to experience the top flight with the team that brought him to Spain. “Playing in the First Division is a dream, and I want to do it with Almería,” the former Partizan forward told the media, as per AS.”

 

