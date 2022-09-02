Sports

Sadiq Umar joins Sociedad

Posted on

After months of speculation, Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar has finally left his La Liga side Almeria to join another Spanish outfit Real Sociedad Umar was one of the best performers in the Laliga Smartbank last season, scoring 18 goals in 36 appearances in the run-up to Rojiblancos’ Smartbank triumph.

The Super Eagles star has been one of the most consistent strikers in Spain, and he has attracted a lot of interest from some of Europe’s big boys. Villarreal, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle have all been linked to the 25-year-old hitman. However, Real Sociedad have confirmed that they have swooped in for the Nigerian striker.

Umar has started his first Laliga campaign on a great note, scoring twice in three games. And he would look to take that form to the Anoeta. HebecomesthesecondNigeriatosign for Real Sociedad after Mitiu Adepoju. Meanwhile, Girondins de Bordeaux striker Josh Maja has rejected a move back to England to join Birmingham City, says transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano had earlier revealed Birmingham City’s interest in Josh Maja, with the Blues believed to have submitted an offer for the 23-year-old. While a return to England, where he was born and raised, is definitely in the plans for Maja, the one-cap Super Eagles striker does not believe the time or destination is right for a move.

 

Our Reporters

