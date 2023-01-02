Sadiq Umar targets quick return to action

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar, has said he could be returning to action as soon as possible as against the predicted period announced by doctor after the striker went under the knife after sustaining injury with his new club, real Sociedad.

Umar suffered the injury during real Sociedad’s La Liga fixture against Getafe and was later ruled out of the season after undergoing surgery.

Despite Sociedad doctors predicting the former Almeria player will be out for at least six months, the player himself in an interview with Owngoal has confirmed he could return for the White and Blues earlier than planned. “I will be four months into my operation and rehabilitation by next month but I feel good already and will resume working on the pitch next month,” he said.

“That is way ahead of my schedule, it’s a miracle that even my doctors can’t believe. I am supposed to be out for at least six months and the doctors insist it has to be that time frame. “However, I have been told I must be 150% (laughs) fit before I can return in order not to suffer a relapse but from the look of things I will be back in eight weeks. We will see to that or maybe even earlier.”

Umar signed for the White and Blues on deadline day as a replacement for Alexander Isak and he went ahead to make a dream debut. Having already scored two La Liga goals for Almeria before making the transfer, he opened his goal account for Sociedad in the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on September 3.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...