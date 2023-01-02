Sports

Sadiq Umar targets quick return to action

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar, has said he could be returning to action as soon as possible as against the predicted period announced by doctor after the striker went under the knife after sustaining injury with his new club, real Sociedad.

 

Umar suffered the injury during real Sociedad’s La Liga fixture against Getafe and was later ruled out of the season after undergoing surgery.

Despite Sociedad doctors predicting the former Almeria player will be out for at least six months, the player himself in an interview with Owngoal has confirmed he could return for the White and Blues earlier than planned. “I will be four months into my operation and rehabilitation by next month but I feel good already and will resume working on the pitch next month,” he said.

 

“That is way ahead of my schedule, it’s a miracle that even my doctors can’t believe. I am supposed to be out for at least six months and the doctors insist it has to be that time frame. “However, I have been told I must be 150% (laughs) fit before I can return in order not to suffer a relapse but from the look of things I will be back in eight weeks. We will see to that or maybe even earlier.”

 

Umar signed for the White and Blues on deadline day as a replacement for Alexander Isak and he went ahead to make a dream debut. Having already scored two La Liga goals for Almeria before making the transfer, he opened his goal account for Sociedad in the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on September 3.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Chelsea sack manager, Tuchel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel following Tuesday’s night’s Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb. The 49-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain boss leaves Stamford Bridge after 20 months, reports the BBC. Owner Todd Boehly has placed Tuchel’s coaching staff in temporary charge until a replacement is found. A club statement said the […]
Sports

EPL: Man City, Liverpool brace for summit meeting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City and Liverpool meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a Premier League summit meeting that could decide the title and set the tone for the rest of the season. Just one point separates the two teams that have dominated English football in recent years after Liverpool — 14 points behind City […]
Sports

Dare happy with return of NBBF League

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hoopers, Miners shine on opening day Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare is elated with the return of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Premier League. The NBBF Premier League is the top flight league for elite clubs in the country, played across two conferences. The Atlantic Conference (for Southern teams) and the Savannah Conference (for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica