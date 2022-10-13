Safe pregnancy termination guidelines can curb maternal deaths – WARDC, women groups

The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre WARDC) has said that the Lagos State suspended Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy For Legal Indications can save the lives of some expectant mothers. The Executive Director of WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi made this known recently, during the Organisation’s commemoration of the International Safe Abortion Day, during which WARDC joined other activists around the world to highlight women’s demands for the right to access safe abortion. The centre held town-hall meeting and a strategy sessions titled, “Women Lives Matter: Abortion in Uncertain Times” at the ‘De Rembrandt Hotel, Alausa in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The call to action was raised as part of the day’s agenda for stakeholders, experts and people generally to support the call to the Lagos State Government to lift the suspension on the guidelines. This would translate into saving the lives of women in the state. The Lagos state guideline which was declared on June 29,2022 by the Directorate of Family Health and Nutrition, Lagos State Ministry of Health to build the capacity of medical practitioners to save the lives of pregnant women whose pregnancy continuation is a danger to their lives and physical health.

“Amid growing global crises and uncertainty, we assert that continuing rollbacks, shrinking civic space and proliferation of false narratives have a negative impact on sexual and reproductive health and rights,” the WARDC said in a statement. With Nigeria contributing between 10 to 13 per cent of the world’s total maternal death rates while unsafe abortions accounts for 24.7 per cent of the maternal deaths within Lagos.

Though the implementation of the guideline was suspended on June 8, it is still being looked into by stakeholders which are advocating that it be resuscitate and implemented as it can save more lives of women caught in the web of deaths from unsafe abortions. According Akiyode-Afolabi, women who can benefit from the guidelines and have safe, legal terminations of pregnancy according to chapter three of the guidelines are pregnant women who may have kidney diseases, blood diseases, obstetrics and gynecological conditions, heart and vascular conditions, psychiatric and other mental disorders, cancers, amongst other conditions and it has been shown that continuing with the pregnancy against the background of the underlying health challenges could pose danger to the life of the mother.

The guidelines allows for such pregnant women to have pre-procedure and post-procedure care while identifying and treating every complication that may arise from the conditions being treated. The framework gets its legality to carry out such safe pregnancy termination from Section 201 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 which states th “A medical doctor is not criminally responsible for performing in good faith, with reasonable care and skill a surgical operation on any person for his benefit, or on an unborn child for the preservation of a mother’s life and physical health if the performance of the operation, is reasonable, having circumstances of the case.”

