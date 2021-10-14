Safe Roads: Ogun to enforce speed limit, install cameras on roads

Worried by the high rate of road accidents in Ogun State, the state government yesterday disclosed that, it will soon begin the enforcement of speed limit as part of efforts to reduce carnages on the state roads.

The government also said, it will embark on the installation of cameras on the roads to monitor motorists’ compliance to traffic rules and regulations. Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this while inaugurating the state’s Road Safety Advisory Committee with the charge to the committee members to discharge their duties diligently. Abiodun, who announced his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, as the chairman of the committee, disclosed that the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) would be provided with adequate logistics and human resources, while the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), would be repositioned to ensure that vehicles plying the roads are in good condition.

He said: “We have observed the rapid increase of accidents on some of our newly completely roads, consequently, we will be enforcing Speed Limits through the use of Speed Readers and Camera, whilst providing emergency services such as tow truck, ambulances, fire trucks to assist accident victims.” While noting the importance of road in the socioeconomic life of Nigerians, Abiodun said though efforts were being made to improve on air, water and rail transportation, his administration would continue to pay attention to roads and how to make them safe for the users.

