News Top Stories

Safe School Initiative: FG agencies, states, unite to tackle terror attacks

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA Comment(0)

Security agencies, traditional rulers, state governments and ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) have resolved to pull forces together to tackle terrorism via the “Safe school initiative.”

 

The stakeholders on safe school initiative are consolidating on the highlevel forum on Financing Safe Schools – Creating Safe Learning Communities heldin April, 2021, which resulted in the Abuja Compact 2021. Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Aliyu Shinkafi, while speaking yesterday in Abuja on safe school initiative, said there was urgent need to decimate the insecurity monster.

 

He noted that consistent attacks on schools by armed bandits and terrorists were weakening appetite of pupils and students to acquire formal education. He added that the fusion of efforts of all relevant stakeholders was the only way to defeat terror and return schools to their former glory.

 

Her words: “We are all aware of the blight of insecurity that has befallen our nation; of interest to us as stakeholders are the incessant attacks on our schools across the country that have disrupted the education sector. One of the resultant effects is the declaration of Nigeria as having the highest out-of-school children.

 

“This crisis led to constitution of a steering committee and secretariat for the financing of Safe   Schools to  engage critical stakeholders in the quest to develop and launch a National Plan for Financing Safe Schools. “Thus, there are action plans and strategy papers from relevant critical stakeholders collated at the federal level; hence, the need to harness and aggregate state level.

 

Also speaking, the Head, Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, Mrs Halima Ville, urged stakeholders to contribute immensely to the formulation of the National Document on Financing Sate Schools in Nigeria, adding: “This is the document that will outline how the Nigerian Government hopes to address the challenges of insecurity in the education sector and ensure a safer and more secured teaching, learning and living environment in all its schools and learning centres, and the roles expected from various stakeholders, including national and sub-national governments, school communities, host communities, local and international, etc.

 

“The plan aims to set out three-year spending plans for financing and creating safe learning in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

SON seeks increased police partnership for standard enforcement

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has announced the commencement of a nationwide sensitisation of Nigerians, especially its stakeholders, on ways of ensuring standards in production and procurement of local and foreign goods in the country. The enlightenment included highlighting the benefits of stocking and selling only standard products. In this regard, SON emphasised the […]
News

PDP crisis deepens as Niger faction rejects Saraki c’ttee decision

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The recommendations by the Senator Bukola Saraki- led committee to restore normalcy in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State have been rejected by the Tanko Beji-led faction. Recall that the PDP state congress that had two main contenders-Benji, the outgoing chairman of the party, who is seeking a second term, and Alhaji Mukhtar […]
News

Fresh #EndSARS protests: YAF petitions Buhari, govs, service chiefs, others to act now

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…warns organisers to steer clear of South-West, vows to defend Yorubaland A coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) on Thursday petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of the South-West states and service chiefs, enjoining them to urgently act to prevent the second wave of the #EndSARS protests currently being planned by some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica