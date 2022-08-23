Safe School Initiative: FG agencies, states, unite to tackle terror attacks

Security agencies, traditional rulers, state governments and ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) have resolved to pull forces together to tackle terrorism via the “Safe school initiative.”

The stakeholders on safe school initiative are consolidating on the highlevel forum on Financing Safe Schools – Creating Safe Learning Communities heldin April, 2021, which resulted in the Abuja Compact 2021. Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Aliyu Shinkafi, while speaking yesterday in Abuja on safe school initiative, said there was urgent need to decimate the insecurity monster.

He noted that consistent attacks on schools by armed bandits and terrorists were weakening appetite of pupils and students to acquire formal education. He added that the fusion of efforts of all relevant stakeholders was the only way to defeat terror and return schools to their former glory.

Her words: “We are all aware of the blight of insecurity that has befallen our nation; of interest to us as stakeholders are the incessant attacks on our schools across the country that have disrupted the education sector. One of the resultant effects is the declaration of Nigeria as having the highest out-of-school children.

“This crisis led to constitution of a steering committee and secretariat for the financing of Safe Schools to engage critical stakeholders in the quest to develop and launch a National Plan for Financing Safe Schools. “Thus, there are action plans and strategy papers from relevant critical stakeholders collated at the federal level; hence, the need to harness and aggregate state level.

Also speaking, the Head, Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, Mrs Halima Ville, urged stakeholders to contribute immensely to the formulation of the National Document on Financing Sate Schools in Nigeria, adding: “This is the document that will outline how the Nigerian Government hopes to address the challenges of insecurity in the education sector and ensure a safer and more secured teaching, learning and living environment in all its schools and learning centres, and the roles expected from various stakeholders, including national and sub-national governments, school communities, host communities, local and international, etc.

“The plan aims to set out three-year spending plans for financing and creating safe learning in Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...