Safeguarding Bayelsa’s devastated environment

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

There is no gainsaying that the Niger Delta environment has been badly damaged by pollution ranging from air, water and soil pollution. In fact, every part of the natural habitat has been polluted. There are environmental pollution by the international oil companies and the citizens polluting the environment through illegal refining, bunkering, pipeline vandalism.

Is it through the cutting of trees, through cooking with firewood, through sewage disposals into the waters, bush burning, refuse to burn, and refuse disposal on the major roads? All these contribute to environmental pollution. What of gas flaring or oil spillage into the lands that have caused damage to the environment. When all is shouting that the oil companies have not been fair to the people, the people are also not helping matters as they also contribute to the environmental degradation being witnessed.

In fact, it is on record that the life expectancy of every Niger Delta are about forty years compared to between fifty-three and fifty-five years within Nigeria the reason why there are different kinds of disease cropping up in this part of the country.

But unfortunately most of the locals don’t seem to know the dangerous life they are living in as they go polluting the environment the more with all manner of illegal activities harmful to the environment. Surveyor Furebi Akene, founder of centre for environmental preservation (CEPAD) and former commissioner for the environment in the state commenting on the level of environmental pollution and the way forward, said: “We have laws but the oil companies are not obeying. If they set up institutions or agencies that can really monitor the oil companies to ensure that the proper thing is done, then the area will not be polluted further.

“Now that area is polluted, what we need is remediation and if it is not done, in the next fifty years or more, the impact of that oil will not leave there even if production is not more going on there again.” On how to stop illegal refining, he said “The locals and the security people are all looking for money. Most of them fraternize with these people.

They are not arresting them. Anytime you see any military or tax force goes to arrest these boys, just know that the agreement that they have has collapsed. “So long as the boys are paying them, they won’t arrest them. Anyone they arrest, just know that agreement they have has collapsed and the boys also complain that it is as if they are working for these people. “Any time they disagree with them that is when they will go and burn down these place and try to make noise that they have destroyed local refinery. “Then when they go to these camps to destroy the camps, these burning of cans and destroying of jerry cans and drums, they are compounding the problem.

“They should go with experts, the public health and environmental health people so that when you see this crude oil they are using to do their refining, they put them into the boats and dispose of them scientifically in safe places but when you go and burn these sites, pour the same oil into the ground they are still constituting another pollution. “They are devastating the environment more even though they succeed in stopping the boys from operating within that period, the boys will still come back and continue and they will still spread the impact further than what the boys are doing. “The method of destruction of these camps is adding to environmental pollution, carpeting the oil companies and other relevant stakeholders.

