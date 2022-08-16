Safeguarding children from climate change

Inside Abuja

 There are indications that one of the greatest threats facing the world today is climate change and its expected impact on future generations. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

 

Climate change

C limate change is a long-term shift in temperature and weather patterns, it is a change of weather conditions over a long period. Unfortunately, this phenomenon is becoming a source of crisis across the world. In every crisis, children are the most vulnerable.

Climate change is no exception. As escalating droughts and flooding degrade food production, children will bear the greatest burden of hunger and malnutrition. As temperatures increase, together with water scarcity and air pollution, children will feel the deadliest impact of water-borne diseases and dangerous respiratory conditions.

 

As more extreme weather events expand the number of emergencies and humanitarian crises, children will pay the highest price. As the world experiences a steady rise in climate-driven migration, children’s lives and futures will be the most disrupted.

Economic inequality

Climate change and economic inequality are often considered independently of one another. But it is not possible to address either of these challenges without engaging with the other; they are inextricably linked.

 

As part of the efforts to reduce the effect of climate change and economic inequality on children, Save the Children International, Nigeria, recently organized a two-day child hearing on climate change and inequalities in Abuja.

 

The programme had representatives of children in Borno, Yobe and Cross River States, and FCT, Abuja in attendance. Participants dis-cussed and shared experiences, while proffering solutions to climate change and economic inequality.

The advocacy

Director of Advocacy Campaign and Media, Save the Children International, Nigeria, Emmanuel Mamo noted that climate change has become a great violation of child rights. Mamo said that and the organisation has chosen to raise awareness on the issue because climate change reduces quality of life for children as it affects how they study and also affects production which leads to malnutrition in children.

 

A child advocate of Save the Children International, Nigeria from Cross River State Children’s Parliament, Abah Confidence Shekel, said the impact of climate change and economic inequality on children in Nigeria remained high while the children were not the cause of climate change and economic inequalities.

 

“There is no gainsaying the fact that all over Nigeria, from the South to the North, children have been affected by economic inequality and climate change in many ways. “The effects of climate change include drought, flood, air pollution, soil erosion, shortage of food, and poverty.

Economic inequality is the imbalanced distribution of income and opportunities in our society, it has been a major concern in almost all countries in the world where people are trapped in poverty with few chances to climb the economic ladder,” she said.

 

Shekel noted that economic inequalities lead to slow economic growth and development, food scarcity, poverty, unemployment, insecurity with high rates of kidnapping, banditry, theft, and poor education. She noted that the impact of climate change and economic inequality is high on children with disabilities, “We can see that climate change and economic inequality have similar effects on society, especially on children.

 

Children are not the cause of climate change and economic inequalities, but the impact on us is high in every aspect, the impact is even harder on children with disabilities.

 

“Across Nigeria, children experience increased temperatures and polluted air leading   to  health problems such as asthma and other dangerous respiratory conditions; poor education, resulting from economic inequality,” she said.

Insecurity and education

The child’s advocate said “as we speak, schools are closing because of insecurity and universities are closed because of strike actions; increasingly, children are involved in social vices associated with poverty and unemployment; children are also exposed to trauma and limited ability to attain potential; other areas children suffer are hunger and diseases.

 

Children continue to be limited in associating with their . They called on the government to implement policies that prohibits activities that leads to climate change “As Nigerian children, we are calling on the government to implement policies to prohibit indiscriminate tree felling, construct drainages, bridges and dams to reduce the incidence of the flood, take action against gas flaring and oil spillage to reduce the negative impact on farming and water life, include awareness programs on climate change”.

 

They urged the federal government to make public schools more conducive with well-paid and qualified teachers and adequate buildings, furniture, and gender-segregated toilets.

 

“Government should enforce laws that will prohibit the building of houses along waterways, make social amenities like boreholes, hospitals, schools, good roads and transport systems to ease human suffering and labour for daily survival.

 

Special attention should be paid to children with disabilities by providing inclusive and special education. “We call on the media and civil society groups to intensify awareness of climate change and inequalities by using their airtime.

 

To our fellow children, our parents, and other adults, we urge them to lead by example by planting trees, keeping drainages clean, ensuring proper waste disposal and taking actions to reduce harmful gas emissions in the atmosphere”.

 

