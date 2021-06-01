Safeguarding school children from road accidents

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2021 Children Day, the Federal Government launched the Children Accident Prevention Initiative (CAPI) in Abuja, to address the involvement of school children in road accidents. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The celebration of Children’s Day in Nigeria was taken to a new height last week as the Federal Government chose to focus on the safety of children in schools.

It said there was need for collaboration between government institutions, civil society, private sector and the academia in building an effective partnership in the education sector.

In line with this, the federal government launched the Children Accident Prevention Initiative (CAPI) in Abuja. The event was organised by the Federal Ministry of Education and tagged “Go to school…..Be Seen….. Be Safe”.

The initiative will see about 40 million school children across Nigeria equipped with reflective jackets. It is targeted at lowering the risk of children falling victims to vehicular accidents to and from their various school Speaking at the event, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the success and impact of the safe school programme is a clear demonstration of the collaborative efforts between government and non-government organisations.

She applaud the Federal Ministry of Education and the Children Accident Prevention Initiative (CAPI) for stewarding such a programme According to her, the benefits of the initiative were evidently of immeasurable value to the lives of children and their families.

She said: “The strategy is commendable as it seeks to potentially impact 40 million children by ensuring that they are equipped with reflective jackets, thereby lowering their risk of falling victim to vehicular accidents.

“Secondly, this impact is a clear demonstration of a collaborative effort between governmental and non-governmental organisations. It is in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 17 – ‘Partnerships for the Goals’, which targets the need for effective collaboration for sustainable development.”

In a keynote address, Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said the Safe School Initiative was targeted at protecting children of the vulnerable. He explained that the event would unveil customized (not for sale) reflective jackets and other accident prevention infrastructure for school children.

The initiative, he said, is primarily designed to aid the protection of school age children from road accidents associated with moto vehicles, motor cycles and tricycles while crossing the network of roads to their respective schools.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the programme will provide hand bands, reflective jackets and other accessories for school children within the ages of four to14 years. The programme will be floated in selected schools in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It is also designed to chart a new course in combating the carnage associated with deaths among school children in public and private schools across the country.

The CAPI flag, customised children’s reflective safety jackets and uniforms for Cadets School Crossing Guards were unveiled at the event while VIPs were decorated as patrons and matrons as well as a presentation by school children to mark the children’s day.

In a related development, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Ministry of Humanitar-ian Affairs have also celebrated the Children’s Day with a focus on preventing children from becoming victims of human trafficking in the country.

Commenting, Director- General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described Nigerian children as smart, intelligent and creative while thanking partners and friends for their joint support to NAPTIP in the fight against Human Trafficking and Violence Against Persons.

He said: “Every Nigerian child is smart, sharp, resourceful, intelligent, resilient and visionary, despite the challenges they face in the society.

“It is my prayer that you continue to survive and thrive, and identify a positive aspect of live that you will use as a pedestal to greatness, for your benefit and the benefit of our beloved country Nigeria.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Government for all the support that they have continued to give us and their commitment towards ensuring that the country is safe and secure for the Nigerian child.”

The children displayed basic skills in Karate and danced in celebration of the Children’s Day. UNICEF, while commemorating Nigerian Children’s Day, noted that it is challenging moment for child rights in the country and the world, with the COVID-19 pandemic threatening gains made for children’s development.

UNICEF’s Country Director, Peter Hawkins, commended the efforts at all levels of government and society to protect education, health, and protection services in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

He said: “As we rightfully celebrate Nigerian children today, let us also remember that the COVID-19 crisis has been a child rights crisis in Nigeria and around the world. “Poverty is rising, inequality is growing, and the pandemic has often disrupted the essential services that secure the health, education and protection of children and young people. The longer the pandemic goes on, the more intense the impact on women and children.

“Let us all agree that we cannot let one crisis compound another. The pandemic is threatening decades of progress we have made for children. Violence is perpetrated against one in four Nigerian children – and one in three Nigerian girls are sexually abused. This has only increased during the pandemic. we must commit to reinforce the protection mechanisms for all children.

“We have learned from this pandemic too. One thing we have learned is that education takes place not only in schools, children can and should learn both in and out of school.

“A learning continuum is critical, so that all children continue to get an education irrespective of their situation, location, or the pandemic. “Nigerian children are resilient, talented and aspire to do great things.

And it is our responsibility to give them the platform and encouragement to do just that. “We know that protecting children and investing in women and families is not only the right thing to do, it has proven to be a sound economic choice and a cost-effective tool for national development.”

