Safety of our members, not #EndSARS prompted our letter to the Police IG, says LERSA

The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) have explained why it wrote a letter to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Alkali Baba.

LERSA, the umbrella association of residents of the Lekki and Eti Osa communities, was responding to media reports linking the association’s stance on mandatory mental evaluation of police officers to the #EndSARS protest.

 

In a statement issued on Friday by LERSA President Olorogun James Emadoye, he recalled that the association wrote the letter to the Inspector General of Police following the recent extrajudicial killings of its members, Bolanle Raheem and Gafaru Buraimoh by operatives of the Nigerian Police.

However, the LERSA President clarified that while reference was made to one of the recommendations of the #EndSARS protest, which aligns with the association’s stance on the need for mental evaluation of police officers, LERSA did not intend to advance the protest as suggested by a section of the media

 

