Safety, side effects fuelling vaccine hesitancy in Nigeria – study

A study conducted by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has identified vaccine safety and side effects as the major factors behind the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy being witnessed in the country.

The study, which was conducted in Abuja using a cross-sectional approach to undertake online and physical data collection with a validated questionnaire, also revealed other contributory factors to include several negative campaigns targeted at discrediting the vaccines and querying its safety.

Findings in the study stated that: “ Slightly above half (52.9%) of the study participants indicated that they were worried about side effects that may be associated with COVID-19 vaccines, and this may likely prevent them from taking the vaccine. A strong majority (85.1%) of the study participants indicated that COVID-19 vaccine should be administered at no cost to citizens.

“Only a quarter (26%) of the participants were willing to pay a fee for COVID-19 vaccination. Also, older participants and those that had been previously infected with COVID-19 were more likely to pay for COVID-19 vaccination.”

Seeking solutions to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, the study advised that the concerns around vaccine safety should be highlighted and comprehensively addressed during enlightenment campaigns, engagement strategies clearly outlining the benefits associated with COVID-19 vaccines should be developed to improve their acceptance of the intervention.

