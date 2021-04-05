Safety violations: NCAA’s audit report indicts Azman

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has concluded the audit on Azman Airlines which is damning and one that shows that the carrier serially violated safety procedure leading to its grounding more than two months ago.

A report of the audit, dated April 2, 2021, signed by the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, stated that the airline was found not to be in compliance with the provisions of Nigerian CARs 9.2.2.2 (a) and (e) with regards to provision of resources and discharge of the duties of the Accountable Manager of the airline.

According to the audit report, this is evidenced by complete non-staffing of the Safety Management Department and staffing of the Quality Management Department with only one officer, thereby making it impossible to effectively implement Safety and Quality Management Systems functions as required by Nig. CARs 9.2.2.3 and 9.2.2.10, respectively.

The Accountable Manager exhibited a lack of understanding of his duties and responsibilities as contained in the Operations Manuals. This is further evidenced by lack of evidence of the Accountable Manager’s involvement in Management Reviews of Quality Audit Findings.

“This is evidenced by the fact that FDR analysis on the B737 (eg 5N-SYS) revealed a number of exceedances and the DFO could not show any evidence of actions taken to check the trend.

“This is further evidenced by lack of demonstration of knowledge of the Nig. CARs related to Flight Data Analysis and Flight Operations Management in general. Thirdly, this is evidenced by lack of safety officer(s) in the flight operations department to support the Flight Data Analysis Programme (Nig. CARs 9.2.2.11).

According to the audit report, the DFO exhibited a lack of understanding of his duties and responsibilities as contained in the Operations Manuals. Fourthly, there is evidence of poor safety culture promoted by absence of evidence of concrete action on clear safety violations by flight crew, e.g., failure to make required entries in the technical log.

Azman was found not to be in compliance with the provisions of Nig.CARs 9.2.2.2 (e) (2) and (3)(i) with regards to discharge of the duties of the Chief Pilot, thereby unable to maintain safe commercial flight operations: “This is evidenced by the fact that the Chief Pilot did not know that some of his pilots were overdue for SMS, CRM training, etc., and were not making technical log entries and signing voyage reports as required by Nig.CARs 8.5.1.19.”

The Chief Pilot exhibited a lack of understanding of his duties and responsibilities as contained in the Operations Manuals. Azman, according to the manual, was found not to be in compliance with the provisions of Nig.CARs 9.2.2.2 (e) (2) with regards to discharge of the duties of the Director of Maintenance to maintain safe commercial flight operations: evidenced by the fact that the Director of Maintenance, who was granted a temporary acceptance by the Authority to act in this capacity for six(6) months (expiring on March 22, 2021) demonstrated complete lack of knowledge of Nig. CARs and approved Maintenance Control Manual procedures and, therefore, Azman Air ceased to have a DOM after 22nd March, 2021.

The DOM also failed to ensure that approved Maintenance Control Manual Procedures are effectively implemented which led to numerous safety critical non-conformities, including lack of access to maintenance data by the engineers in Abuja ; lack of effective tool control (e.g. use of bogus pressure gauge with incorrect calibration certificate in Abuja).

Also ineffective monitoring of tire wear; overdue engineers’ training in Human Factors; outdated B737 Approved Maintenance Programme; duty time imitation exceedance; ineffective monitoring of maintenance by the DOM as he is located in Kano instead of the approved maintenance base in Lagos.

Azman Air Ltd was found not to be in compliance with the Nig.CARs 9.3.1.2, with respect to provision of current Operations Manual to officers involved in operational control.

This is evidenced by Azman’s inability to provide a current copy of the Company’s Emergency Response Plan (this is a repeat finding ) as required by Nig.CAR 9.3.1.2(g)(7). Azman was found not to be in compliance with Nig.CAR 9.2.2.11 regarding Flight Safety Programme.

This is evidenced by the fact that, though, Azman Air has a robust flight data monitoring system arrangement with Flight Technics, who constantly furnish Azman Air with flight data reports, these reports stop at reception with no further actions to address unsafe issues captured.”

Like this: Like Loading...