Health

S’Africa targets COVID-19 vaccines next month, deals not yet signed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

South Africa aims to get COVID-19 vaccines by next month but is still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals have been signed yet, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday, amid growing criticism of the government’s response.
The country is battling a resurgence in coronavirus infections driven partly by a new variant called 501.V2. It has recorded more than 1 million infections, the most on the African continent, and more than 29,000 deaths, reports Reuters.
In an opinion piece published in major local news outlets on Saturday, a group of prominent health experts criticised the government for moving too slowly to procure sufficient vaccines.
Africa’s most industrialised nation is participating in the COVAX vaccine distribution initiative co-led by the World Health Organisation but the scheme could only cover 10% of its population of roughly 60 million people and the first doses may only arrive in the second quarter of the year.
That has caused anxiety among some scientists and academics, who have urged the government to reach agreements with pharmaceutical companies quickly given that other countries have already started vaccinating.
Mkhize said at a news conference that officials were doing everything possible to obtain vaccines before the COVAX doses become available.
“We are targeting February, although all of that will depend very much on the success of the current bilateral negotiations,” he said.
Mkhize said the ultimate aim was to vaccinate a minimum of 67% of the population to reach herd immunity.
He said the approach would be to target frontline healthcare workers in the first phase of vaccination, followed by a second phase comprising essential workers, people in congregate settings, people over the age of 60 and those aged over 18 with co-morbidities. A third phase of the rollout would target other people over the age of 18.
The government has had discussions with vaccine manufacturers including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, as well as with ones in Russia and China, a health ministry presentation showed.
The presentation said negotiations had progressed well and the government was fairly confident of having supply in the first quarter.
Mkhize said officials were considering three mechanisms to fund vaccine procurement: government financing, medical aids and a private sector contribution.
New daily cases hit a record 18,000 several days ago but have dipped slightly since.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

ACPN raises the alarm over quackery in family planning services

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has warned the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) not to worsen the effect of quackery already in Nigeria’s health system. The National Chairman of ACPN, Dr. Samuel Adekola, in a statement recently said the ACPN has learnt that the FMOH with some international non-government organisations has […]
Health

Fulfilling family planning commitment to save lives in COVID-19

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA examines

The sexual exposure occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic could lead to increase in pregnancyrelated complications due to limited access to family planning commodities. REGINA OTOKPA examines government’s failure and possible ways of changing the narrative   Eight months after the first case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, its crippling and devastative effects on society especially on the […]
Health

Workers spend 76% of salaries, earnings accessing healthcare – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Federal Government has raised concerns that the volume of out of pocket expenditure on health was too high, given the 76 percent spent by workers from their salaries and personal earnings on accessing healthcare in the country. Technical Assistant to the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Nneka Orji, raised the concerns on Thursday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica