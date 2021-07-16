News

S’Africa Zuma riots: Armed police protect food deliveries

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Armed South African police officers are protecting deliveries of food and supplies to supermarkets after days of widespread looting and violence.

Riots were sparked by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, reports the BBC.

An estimated $1bn (£720m) worth of stock was stolen in KwaZulu-Natal with at least 800 retail shops looted, a mayor in the province said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his government would not allow “anarchy and mayhem” to prevail.

He also suggested that the violence had been deliberately provoked.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma’s home province and the epicentre of the violence, many have been queuing for food, with some lining up from the early hours of the morning just to get a few items.

People queuing told the BBC they were concerned about feeding their families, getting formula and nappies for their babies, and even food for their pets.

The week of violence in the province has left roads damaged or blocked by rioters and the government wants to make sure the food supply is not disrupted, said Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, an acting minister.

Members of the army have been deployed to protect national key flashpoints and the police are providing escorts for the transportation of oxygen, medicines and other key goods, she said.

Mxolisi Kaunda, mayor of eThekwini, a municipality in KwaZulu-Natal that includes the main city Durban, said 16bn rand ($1bn; £720m) had been lost in damage to property.

Speaking in Durban on Friday, President Ramaphosa said that it was clear the incidents were “instigated” and “we are after these people”. He did not say who he was referring to.

Protests began last week after Zuma handed himself in to police to serve a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

Zuma’s supporters reacted furiously to his imprisonment, blockading major roads and calling for a shutdown to demand his release.

The protests descended into riots on a scale rarely seen in South Africa, with businesses in every sector looted, burnt and petrol-bombed in cities and towns across KwaZulu-Natal.

The official death toll stands at 91 in KwaZulu-Natal, and 26 in Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg, making a total of 117 killed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Britain praises Nigerian over creativity in ventilator production

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Nigerian Information Technology consultant, Victor Osagie, has been described by the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom (UK) as one of the best Britain has to offer due to his ingenuity in the mass production of ventilators to boost the National Health System (NHS) fight against the coronavirus pandemic.   In a commendation letter […]
News Top Stories

Again, lack of service stalls Oduah’s arraignment

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The failure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve corruption charges on two defendants yesterday stalled the arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, on fraud and corruption allegations.   Oduah’s arraignment was first stalled on February 9, following her absence in court which prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN) […]
News

Security operatives, armed thugs chase away #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

#EndSARS protesters in Kano where on Thursday attacked by armed thugs who prevented them from holding their hitherto peaceful procession. The protest, organised across the Northern states by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) against the lingering insecurity challenges bedevilling the north, had hardly taken off when the heavily armed thugs pounced on them. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica