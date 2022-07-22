Metro & Crime

S’African mayor shot dead during home raid

Gunmen have shot dead the mayor of a town in northern South Africa and wounded his son during a raid at their home on Thursday night, according to police.

Moses Maluleke, 56, was the mayor of the Collins Chabane municipality in Limpopo province.

His 18-year-old son was taken to hospital after the attack, local media outlets report.

Police say the attack was carried out by three suspects and have appealed for information from the public.

Father and son are reported to have refused to comply with the attackers’ demand for money, a police spokesman is quoted as saying.

A 72-hour police action plan has been mobilised to arrest the suspects.

 

