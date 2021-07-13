News Top Stories

Sagay: Corruption cause of social upheavals in Africa

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…as NFIU, ICPC, others urge collaboration

 

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has established a nexus between corruption and the social problems confronting Nigeria and other African nations.

 

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) made the submission in his welcome address at the 5th African Union (AU) Day of Anti-Corruption Dialogue with the theme: “Regional Economic Communities Critical Actors in the Implementation of African Union Convention on Prevention and Combating Corruption”, in Abuja, Monday.

 

Specifically, the meeting was organised to mark the 5th African Union (AU) Day of Anti-Corruption in commemoration of the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC).

 

According to Sagay, corruption remained the most daunting challenge to good governance, sustainable economic growth, peace, stability and development in Africa.

 

To effectively stem the tide, Sagay called for collaboration and cooperation among African nations. Sagay, who was represented by the PACAC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Sadiq Radda, noted that “corruption is a global problem”, which “the entire world is experiencing”.

 

According to the professor of law, the hydraheaded monster “has caused problems around the world”, with attendant “turmoil, social upheavals. “The social problems we have in Africa have a direct bearing with the magnitude of corruption in the region,” he added.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

