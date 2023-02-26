Sagay: Nigeria’s next president must tackle insecurity, energy crises

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE spoke about the on-going elections and the tasks the next government must address to return the country to the path of development

How do you think security agencies should address security, before, during and after the elections?

That is a very important question at this time of our history. Security of voters, sensitive material and INEC personnel must be given adequate attention before, during and after the elections. My hope is that security men deplored all voting avenues to ensure that voters are safe.

There is so much tension in this country right now, and you will recall that tens of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices have been burnt or attacked all over the country. That should put government and security agencies on alert that Election Day violence cannot be ruled out.

They should do everything to protect election materials and voters so that the election will be free, fair and credible. So it is a major issue.

In the South-East, the issue has been very common. What role do you think governors can play, though they are nominal chief security officials of their states?

You are right. Governors don’t control any security forces; there is no state police. Every security agency is federally controlled. But I think it is their moral authority that they have to explore; speak to their people that nobody wins by boycotting an election.

Rather, those who are kicking against it should come out, participate, and canvass for their people whose orientation they prefer. Rather than trying to damage or destroy or frustrate the process by violence. They should utilize their moral authority.

How do you see the way electoral offences and offenders are handled in this country?

Unfortunately, the Electoral Offences Commission has not been established, though the law has provision for it. The fact is that INEC cannot handle election matters and also handle arrest and prosecution of electoral offenders.

We have had many cases of election offences in the past where elections, such that the electoral process was badly affected and this should be of interest to all. We need to learn from all these and improve on the process.

I think whatever happens the new government that will take office in the month of May should set up the Electoral Offences Commission, which will separately and specifically have the power and capacity to prosecute election offenders. We need a separate boy, because INEC cannot handle it. It has too much responsibility.

What other major issue do you think the incoming government should address?

Security is number one. We have suffered too much in the last two years. Look at the cases of kidnapping on the road, rail, schools and all the rest. They went to rail, rail was attacked and today, flying is the only safe means of transport but how many people can afford it?

There is hardly anywhere in Nigeria that is very safe. That is not good enough. No country can develop without security. How many people can go by air? Very few. So we should be able to go by rail and road and develop cheaper means of transport like the water ways.

Security is key and I believe we are not doing enough in this regard. A lot of resources, human and material should be poured into strengthening our security. All these people in the forest should be flushed out and we should end banditry, kidnapping thereby making our roads and farms very safe.

After that you will see that the economy will begin to improve. The energy sector and welfare of the people should be given adequate attention. You see, security is the pivot around which all developmental activities revolve. Address security and every other thing will fall into place.

