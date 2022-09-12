Sagay: Nominating persons with party affiliation for INEC positions wrong

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has said that “for the (purpose) of public confidence, it is probably not right to send anyone with a party affiliation for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioner officer because, Nigeria is a very sensitive and country on every little issue; religion, political party, where you come from and all other aspects of it”.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria bared his mind on claims by some civil society organisations (CSOs), that some of the nominees sent to the National Assembly for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), and National Commissioners, may be card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While expressing fears that the development had the potential of affecting the credibility of the 2023 elections, the concerned CSOs had appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw names of those allegedly found to have political party affiliation.

In a telephone chat with New Telegraph on the development, Sagay said restraint may be required in nomination of person’s for confirmation as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), owing to the sensitivity that defines some issues of national concern.

He, however, submitted that the development will not affect the credibility of the electoral process, considering the technological advancements that have been introduced into the system, coupled with the fact that possible bias will submit to public interest.

The Professor of Law said: “So, you need a lot of sensitivity in dealing with it. So if a prominent party affiliate it’s probably not right to send the name. “But, I do not agree that because you are associated with a party you are going to be bipers ased in doing your duty. I don’t agree with that.”

Asked if he would advise the President to withdraw the names of nominees found to be card-carrying members of his party, the octogenarian said: “Not necessarily. I feel two things.

One, this issue has been raised publicly; I’m sure names have been mentioned. “In that circumstance, I don’t think that person will still go there and pursue a political party agenda. I don’t believe that, because they will know they are in the public eye.

“Secondly, the electoral procedure and processes, in fact, make it impossible for anybody, even if he is biased, to influence the election, because everything is technical.

“You go there, you have this new electronic system, which will identify you as a voter – both by finger prints and by face – and then you vote, which is then transmitted electronically to the server of the INEC.

“So, where is the party man going to intervene, as an electoral officer that can make any change? I don’t see it.” He continued: “So, I think we are being unnecessarily emotional on this issue, since at the end of the day, it won’t make any difference.

“Whether you have party affiliation, or not, if it were the chairman of the electoral commission I would be more particular, because that is a very high national office.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...