News Top Stories

Sagay: Nominating persons with party affiliation for INEC positions wrong

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has said that “for the (purpose) of public confidence, it is probably not right to send anyone with a party affiliation for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioner officer because, Nigeria is a very sensitive and country on every little issue; religion, political party, where you come from and all other aspects of it”.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria bared his mind on claims by some civil society organisations (CSOs), that some of the nominees sent to the National Assembly for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), and National Commissioners, may be card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While expressing fears that the development had the potential of affecting the credibility of the 2023 elections, the concerned CSOs had appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw names of those allegedly found to have political party affiliation.

In a telephone chat with New Telegraph on the development, Sagay said restraint may be required in nomination of person’s for confirmation as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), owing to the sensitivity that defines some issues of national concern.

He, however, submitted that the development will not affect the credibility of the electoral process, considering the technological advancements that have been introduced into the system, coupled with the fact that possible bias will submit to public interest.

The Professor of Law said: “So, you need a lot of sensitivity in dealing with it. So if a prominent party affiliate it’s probably not right to send the name. “But, I do not agree that because you are associated with a party you are going to be bipers  ased in doing your duty. I don’t agree with that.”

Asked if he would advise the President to withdraw the names of nominees found to be card-carrying members of his party, the octogenarian said: “Not necessarily. I feel two things.

One, this issue has been raised publicly; I’m sure names have been mentioned. “In that circumstance, I don’t think that person will still go there and pursue a political party agenda. I don’t believe that, because they will know they are in the public eye.

“Secondly, the electoral procedure and processes, in fact, make it impossible for anybody, even if he is biased, to influence the election, because everything is technical.

“You go there, you have this new electronic system, which will identify you as a voter – both by finger prints and by face – and then you vote, which is then transmitted electronically to the server of the INEC.

“So, where is the party man going to intervene, as an electoral officer that can make any change? I don’t see it.” He continued: “So, I think we are being unnecessarily emotional on this issue, since at the end of the day, it won’t make any difference.

“Whether you have party affiliation, or not, if it were the chairman of the electoral commission I would be more particular, because that is a very high national office.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

EdoJobs boosts tech education, donates laboratories

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Skills Development Agency, Edo- Jobs, has donated laboratory equipment to secondary schools that emerged winners of science quiz competition for government-owned senior secondary schools in the state. Addressing journalists after presenting the equipment to the schools, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs. Birgitta Eno Okodugha, said the donation […]
News Top Stories

Placeholder unknown to constitution, Electoral Act –PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Onyekachi Eze AbujaThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said ‘placeholder’ introduced by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party candidates in place of running mates, is unknown to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended).   APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his Labour Party counterpart Mr. Peter Obi, […]
News

Nigeria’s inflation hits 18.6%, highest in 5 yrs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigeria’s inflation recorded it highest rise in five years, hitting 18.60 per cent peak on year-on-year basis in June. The latest figure rise confirmed on Friday by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), is 0.84 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in May 2021 figure of 17.75 per cent. This means that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica