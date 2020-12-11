Sagay: Personal ambitions’ll destroy APC

… As Buni inaugurates States Caretaker Committee chairmen

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has condemned the dissolution of the all organs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Executive Committee.

The APC NEC on Tuesday dissolved the organs of the party and placed them on Caretaker Committee levels

Sagay reacting to this said it was the personal ambitions of some persons in the party that led to the dissolution and it was capable of destroying the party.

He explained that the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee had gone beyond their terms of reference in administering the party.

He called on the party members not to destroy the APC because of their personal ambition as it would be counter-productive.

Reacting to the dissolution, the Professor said: “Honestly I don’t know what Mai Mala Buni is looking for. Those are not the terms of references of his appointment as Caretaker Committee Chairman. He is to reorganise the party and conduct a Convention. Now he has dissolved all the executives of the party, thank God somebody has the sense to say retain those dissolved as Caretaker Committee. I think that is what has managed that resolution of dissolving the Executive. If they had just removed them like that, it would have caused some problem within the party. I don’t think people who proposed that proposed them thinking of the consequences.

“There is an election coming in a few years and if you throw the party into disarray, into bitterness and disagreements because of personal ambition, then you destroy everything and that ambition would not be realised. So, I think it was common sense that saved the day for them to have allowed the elected executive to become Caretaker Committee. People have to be very careful and try to suppress their ambition and not to destroy the party because they want to become something.”

Also the Concerned APC members have faulted the dissolution of the structures of the party.

The spokesperson of the group, Abdullahi Dauda said the dissolution of the structures was for some persons to hijack the party.

He said: “The pronouncement by our party’s NEC did not come to us as a surprise, we knew about the plot long before today. We wish to say it is the beginning of another long journey for our party. If those who have hijacked the party think they can frustrate us out of a party so many people came together to build, they should think again because we are not leaving. We as loyal members of this great party will continue to ask our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow a few selfish individuals misguide him into taking actions that will destroy this party.”

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni Friday inaugurated the chairmen of the states’ Caretaker Committees.

