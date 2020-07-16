Sagay: Sack NDDC IMC now, inaugurate Governing Board

Following the emerging large scale fraud, financial recklessness and allede incompetence of the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC, more leaders of the Niger Delta region have questioned the propriety of having the IMC in place and called for its disbandment. Giving his view on the saga, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Speaking with Channels TV, Sagay said: “I will suggest that everybody there should be cleared out so that a permanent board and management can be established in the place that will then be monitored. My view is that everybody should be removed right now.” Going further, Sagay questioned the rationale in not putting in place a substantive Board to manage the Commission and supervise the forensic audit, which the president ordered. In his words: “I do not see why forensic auditing cannot take place when you have a regular Board. I don’t see the point in having this temporary (Interim Management Committee) which is an anomaly and which has proved to be a disaster.”

