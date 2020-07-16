News

Sagay: Sack NDDC IMC now, inaugurate Governing Board

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the emerging large scale fraud, financial recklessness and allede incompetence of the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC, more leaders of the Niger Delta region have questioned the propriety of having the IMC in place and called for its disbandment. Giving his view on the saga, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Speaking with Channels TV, Sagay said: “I will suggest that everybody there should be cleared out so that a permanent board and management can be established in the place that will then be monitored. My view is that everybody should be removed right now.” Going further, Sagay questioned the rationale in not putting in place a substantive Board to manage the Commission and supervise the forensic audit, which the president ordered. In his words: “I do not see why forensic auditing cannot take place when you have a regular Board. I don’t see the point in having this temporary (Interim Management Committee) which is an anomaly and which has proved to be a disaster.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

109 suspected drug barons arrested in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Commander, National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Ekiti Command, Mr Gaura Shedow, has said that the command has arrested no fewer than 109 suspects, who deal in illicit drugs business in the last 11 months in the state. Shedow added that about 1,399.7 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were recovered from the 89 males and […]
News

Reps accuse AGF of extra budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has accused the Accountant General of the Federation of engaging in extra budgetary expenditure contrary to the powers conferred on his office by approving additional funds for the conduct of the 2015 general election. Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Oluwole, who made the accusation on Tuesday, said […]
News

Anambra 2021: PDP, APGA, APC members defect to Labour Party

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As momentum gathers towards Anambra State governorship election billed for 2021, the political scene is witnessing realignment of sort with over 300 members from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party, the two major opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) shifting base to the Labour Party (LP) The defectors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: