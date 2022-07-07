Sagbama youths laud Dickson for establishing cassava factory

Some youth groups from Bayelsa West senatorial district in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have expressed gratitude to former governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson, for the establishment of the multibillion naira cassava processing plant in the area. The plant, which is located at Ebedebiri in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has 240 tons input and 60 tons output per day processing capacity.

The youth groups said that Senator Dickson was able to complete the gigantic project in January 2020 because of his exemplary dedication to strategic is-sues of development in the area and indeed the state. They recalled that the facility was scheduled for commissioning at the twilight of his administration, but was put on hold for the incoming PDP administration to inaugurate following the verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of the PDP on the state gubernatorial election. The Chairman of the Influential Tarakiri Youth Presidents’ Forum, Mr. Ebimobowei Perekeme, recalled that the Restoration Government, led by Senator Seriake Dickson, built the world-class modern cassava and starch processing factory from foundation to completion at Ebedebiri community, and is fully furnished with all necessary modern equipment

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...