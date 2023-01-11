Business

Sahara Foundation partners LSETF, Wecyclers to promote environmental sustainability

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Sahara Foundation and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) have announced a strategic partnership geared towards rolling out a series of recycling exchange hubs across 12 local government areas in Lagos state. According to a press release, the project, which is being implemented by Wecyclers, a social enterprise with expertise in recycling, is aimed at promoting responsible environmental stewardship and encouraging the adoption of recycling as a socio-cultural practice to drive desired behavioral change in waste management in the state.

The statement said: “In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 11 and 17, which speaks to Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Partnerships for the Goals, this tripartite partnership will help promote a sustainable Lagos, create job opportunities, empower host communities, strengthen the economy, increase access to healthcare and improve lives and livelihoods across the state. Speaking on the partnership, Ejiro Gray, Director, Sustainability and Governance, Sahara Group said: “At Sahara foundation, one of our key pillars is supporting and promoting sustainable societies. With this partnership, we are helping to create viable communities across the state by fostering a sustainable and circular economy through recycling”.

Gray further stated that the roll out of these recycling exchange hubs will help educate people about the benefits of recycling, significantly impact lives and livelihoods in the host communities, and provide members of the communities with the opportunity to capture value from their waste through incentivebased recycling. Gray commended the partners for their commitment to promoting sustainability and supporting a green Lagos. Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary, LSETF, Teju Abisoye, in her remarks, said: “The partnership is strategic to scale waste to wealth creation in Lagos State.”

She added that the project was dear to LSETF as it is the first primary project of the Fund in the green energy space and a start to creating a million jobs that is guaranteed to promote a sustainable Lagos for many. Abisoye stated that LSETF was fully committed to empowering Lagos residents and that establishing these recycling exchange hubs would help provide economic opportunities for the host communities. Also addressing guests at the event, the Chief Operating Officer, Wecyclers, Oluwayemisi Lawal, said: ‘’This partnership with Sahara Foundation and The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund is a big leap in our effort in promoting sustainable environments in Nigeria.” Lawal added that she was very positive about the impact the inititative would have in the state and thanked both Sahara Foundation and LSETF for trusting Wecyclers to implement the project.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender records N22.8bn gross earnings in H1 ’20

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Unity Bank Plc has declared gross earnings of N22.8 billion in the period between January and June 2020, continuing an impressive run it recorded in the 2019 financials when it posted N44.59 billion. According to the retail lender’s unaudited financials submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange, the half-year gross earnings rose 11 per cent to […]
Business

5G Auction: NCC to summon stakeholders on auction guidelines

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The proposed auction of two lots in the 3.5GHz Spectrum for the deployment of 5G services, set to take place in December 2022, is gathering steam as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has concluded arraignments to host an engagement session with stakeholders to discuss and provide more insight into the Draft Information Memorandum that will […]
Business

Nigeria committed to increasing trade relations with the UK –Adebayo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian government is committed to implementing reforms, that can enhance trade facilitation with leading global economies like the United Kingdom. Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the Minister for Industries,   Trade, and Investments made this point as a keynote speaker at the 2021 Nigeria- Britain Trade and Investment Expo which discussed the theme “Unlocking the Future […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica