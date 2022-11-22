Sahara Group decries Nigeria’s 4,500MW transmission

The Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, Kola Adesina, has said that it is unacceptable that Nigeria with a population of over 200 million people can only generate and transmit about 4,500MW to its populace.

Stating that the energy poverty was appalling, more so as the country has some of the best brains worldwide, he advocated that the excellence must be translated to making the sector work in Nigeria.

He said that if other countries that are not as big as Nigeria can supply 24 hours of electricity, there is no excuse why Nigeria should be having energy poverty.

According to him, the uncoordinated implementation of power sector strategies was partly responsible for the inability of Nigeria to achieve sufficiency in electricity supply.

He said: “In Nigeria today, we have over 200 million people, but appallingly, we are able to only dispense just about 4500 megawatts of electricity. Without electricity, there can’t be a digital economy. Without electricity you cannot communicate, without electricity, there’s no agriculture and without electricity, the quality of life will be boring.

“The quantum of energy in the system today is absolutely insufficient for our population. Our population is growing phenomenally, whereas the infrastructure that needs to deliver the key services to serve as the engine to grow the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is lagging behind.

“There is a need for each and every one of us to go deeper into our minds and search for solutions that will help electrify Nigeria. The whole world is looking at us and wondering why we are in this situation. Why we can’t have light.”

He added: “The missing link has always been the fact that a lot of times people think in silos in Nigeria, they think just transmission alone, and they work on the transmission, then you realise that generation is not there. And they work on generation and discover distribution is not catching up.

“Now it’s a value chain for a reason. And the reason is simply put, the fact that everything must work together. We have a population that is growing, infrastructure must grow and infrastructure must exceed the people and that is when a society that plans really always has it easy.

“One of the things I find a bit discouraging is that some of us go to schools in all these places. We go to Harvard, we go to Oxford, we go to Cambridge, and we’re best in class.

“So why are we not using the talent to be able to resolve the problems we have in Nigeria? It is a question we all must find a way to answer. There is a missing link. And the missing link for me has always been, unfortunately, that we need to start to have an appropriate mindset in Nigeria to unlock the potential of Nigeria.”

He lamented that Nigeria was not getting sufficient funding because, according to him, the market design currently is not encouraging or stimulating for investors to invest.

He stated that if the market design is done appropriately, and there is less interference by the government in the system, Nigeria will get more financial investments.

