Sahara Group, Edo govt flags off 16.7Km road project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), through one of its Joint Ventures with Enageed Resources Limited, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, yesterday flagged off a 16.7 kilometre Ikpako- Ajoki Road project as part of efforts at bringing development closer to oil producing communities in Edo State. The road project cut across several oil bearing and agrarian communities of Obatan, Evbuorokho, Ajoki, Abala, Kolokolo and Ajamokha in Ovia North East and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas of the state.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, while speaking at the flag-off ceremony, noted that the objective behind the road construction is to bring development to rural communities. The NNPC boss, who stated that the corporation is constructing roads to support communities across the country, promised that though the Ikpako-Ajoki Road would have been done 30 years ago, it soon be completed. Also, the Executive Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Temitope Shonubi, noted the road construction which covers several communities was meant to attract development and investment, saying: “Today, we are celebrating the dawn of new opportunities and it is important to also note that the road is not to promote accessibility only, but to link communities together and bring development to them in a sustainable manner

 

