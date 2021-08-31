Sahara Group, great ambassador for Nigeria – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has poured eulogies on energy conglomerate, Sahara Group for being “a great ambassador for the Nigerian entrepreneurial brand.”

Osinbajo said this at a virtual event to commemorate Sahara Group’s 25th anniversary, maintaining that Sahara embodied the enterprising and transformative spirit that makes Nigeria a remarkable nation.

“Sahara Group has demonstrated bold, innovative, knowledge-driven business models that are designed to seize opportunities in other countries and have done so with remarkable success in many African countries,” he said.

Established as an oil trading entity in 1996, Sahara Group now has operations in over 42 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, with almost 5000 employees. Sahara operates the largest privately run power business in sub-Saharan Africa through its investment in generation and distribution assets in the power sector.

Executive Director, Sahara Group, Kola Adesina, said the energy conglomerate remained proud of its rich Nigerian and African heritage which has given Sahara the impetus to innovate through challenges to become a global player.

“Sahara Group is already looking ahead to a future that will be driven by technology, Artificial Intelligence and renewable energy solutions to enhance access to energy and environmental sustainability,” he added.

Vice President Osinbajo said the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, as well as Nigeria’s gas initiatives, will help transform Nigeria into a gas-based industrialized nation and also create a better- managed petroleum industry with more value addition for both investors and Nigerians alike.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law last week, and has also approved a steering committee to oversee the process of implementation of the newly signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Also, the gas initiatives of the Federal Government include the drive to encourage investments in gas production and optimize the nation’s enormous gas potential. In addition,

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is being developed into an alternative automobile fuel as a means of affording Nigerians cheaper, cleaner and additional fuel. This way, there will be a reduction in the ecological and economic costs of energy.

There is also the Gas Masterplan which provides for investment in the necessary infrastructure for gas transportation across the nation. All of these will reduce local crude oil dependency, whilst strengthening the drive for cleaner sources of energy as a nation.

