Business

Sahara Group urges WTO to promote equitable trade, access to energy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Executive Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, has said the World Trade Organisation (WTO) needs to galvanise the interest and support of various stakeholders to promote equitable global trade relations and energy access in Africa where almost 600 million live without electricity.

 

Adesina, who spoke on ‘Redirecting the World Trade Organisation’ at the virtual 2021 Horasis Global Meeting, said deploying multilateral engagements would help circumvent the status quo that has made global trade relations “somewhat lopsided.” Horasis is one of the foremost annual meetings of the world’s leading decision makers from business, government and civil society.

 

“The WTO must ensure that multilateralism guides its decision making. The countries of the world are not all on same pedestal, there should be consideration for the poor countries.

 

“The WTO should create a system where countries come together to create a united front to handle the issues the world is facing,” he said. Adesina explained that multilateral strategies would create “elastic solutions” that can be adapted with respect to the unique challenges and opportunities across global trade blocs. He argued that while sustainability should be the ultimate driver of development, concessions need to be in place to effectively manage the current challenges of less developed continents.

 

He stated: “Africa still suffers from the twin challenge of access versus affordability of electricity. We all need each other to solve the global challenges we face as individual countries and the world.

 

A strong commitment is needed to maintain open and free trade; to keep open borders and to help the poorest countries, particularly least developed countries, survive the economic shock created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Speaking on access to power in Africa, Adesina said the WTO should explore collaborating with the various stakeholders to accelerate the pace of technology needed to make alternative power cheaper and more accessible to the consumers. Africa is home to 17 per cent of the world’s population, but accounts for just per cent of global power supply investment.

 

On a per capita basis, power supply investment in Africa ranks among the lowest in the world and lack of energy costs the continent over $110 billion annually.

 

“The Environmental Impact Analysis of conventional power sources should be the focal point of conversations with African Presidents as well as key political and business leaders to ensure their support and agree a collective and sustainable solution template,” Adesina said.

 

The Horasis session noted that with protectionism gaining steam globally, the WTO would need to reinforce its influence on stabilizing global trade negotiations.

 

Experts expect that the WTO, under the leadership of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will spearhead effective reforms that would make the organization play a strategic role in promoting equity and transparency in the quest for global sustainable development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria, others to benefit from Nissan’s new deal

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

Automaker, Nissan Africa, Middle East and India (AMI), has unveiled a comprehensive four-year strategy for Nigeria and other parts of the region under the company’s Global Transformation Plan. The AMI business plan, according to report by Africa Business Community, aligns with the global direction of rationalisation, prioritisation and focus to bring core models and technologies […]
Business

David Kang explains importance of being patient while trading

Posted on Author Reporter

  David Kang is popularly known as a stock trader and coach. However, the success achieved by the young entrepreneur did not come on a platter of gold. Born into a lower-middle-class family, David Kang did not have it easy growing up, especially as his parents were battling with health problems that prevented them from […]
Business

Real estate: COVID-19 disrupts projections

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

There was high expectation about real estate performance at the beginning of 2020 due to increased government budget for infrastructure and commitment to grow the real sector of the economy. Six months after, there was no clear growth in the industry due to Coronavirus pandemic. Dayo Ayeyemi reports   Before the heat generated by Coronavirus, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica