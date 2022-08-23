SAHCo backs NDLEA in war against drugs

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has declared its continuous support for Nigeria’s fight against the peddling of controlled substances.

The Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, Basil Agboarumi, stated that SAHCO boasts of well-trained staff that is equipped to know what to look out for according to world best practices before accepting cargo and are also trained to be cooperative with government agencies like

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) assigned to SAHCO’s import and export warehouses. Agboarumi also reiterated that SAHCO, which is a major gateway to import and export in Nigeria, had one of the best warehouses in West Africa and these warehouses are customs bonded.

The warehouses which are built with the latest technology are constructed with the customers’ best interest at heart and also for the purpose of maintaining our clients’ trust by ensuring that clients of questionable businesses are not allowed to use SAHCO’s warehouses as gateways for their nefarious activities.

He emphasised that SAHCO has a campaign titled: “See Something, Say Something, Do Something,” where all staff is trained to always call attention to unscrupulous activities and crooked acts.

He stressed that SAHCO has a longtime commitment to supporting government agencies that are stationed at every point where SAHCO conducts businesses by giving them unhindered access to every nook and crannies of both import and export warehouses, providing the necessary scanning machines and other screening technologies to support NDLEA and other government agencies operations.

