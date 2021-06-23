SAHCO shareholders approve N223.34m dividend

Shareholders of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) at the company’s 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday, unanimously approved 16.5 kobo per share dividend recommended by the board of directors which amounted to N223.34 million. This is just as the company assured them of enhanced returns on their investments in the years ahead. SAHCO Chairman, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, gave the assurance at the meeting in Lagos. Afolabi said that the com pany would continue with its drive of becoming one of the leading ground handling companies in Africa in terms of market share, client base, revenue and profitability.

He said with a next level mentality firmly entrenched by the board, the management had been mandated to pursue and deliver a better business results in 2021 and the years ahead. According to him, the key areas that will receive greater attention from the management in order to achieve the target include new business drive, customer relationship management, brand equity improvement and effective pricing of services.

He added that the company would devote sufficient resources to new equipment acquisition, infrastructural development and human capital development to ensure profitability. Afolabi stressed that shareholders remained a key interest group as the owners of the business. He, however, appreciated the shareholders for investinginthecompanyandforthe continuoussupportovertime. “Let me further reiterate and assure that the company will always make decisions in the overall best interest of all shareholders,” he said.

