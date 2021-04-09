Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed hitherto Deputy Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the acting Inspector General of Police. Baba replaces Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, his former boss, whose tenure was extended by three months before the president’s volte face. Adamu had a few weeks left on his extension, but if you ask me, the time was long overdue to change the frame even if we cannot change the plot nor can we change the script. Because we all suffer from some kind of disease which you may describe as acquired immune gullibility syndrome (AIGS), we have been tempted to see this wrinkle in the pattern as a repainting of the canvas or a change of guards.

Thinking this way is of course spurred by the narrative of the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, that the appointment was carefully made in consideration of issues of professionalism, competence, and years of service. Dingyadi, who announced the appointment on behald of the president, urged Baba to effect police reforms and engender peace across the country. Please do not take Dingyadi seriously.

I am sure you have heard this story before. The same things were said when Adamu was appointed, and the same things will be said when someone eventually succeeds Baba in the distant future. That is why Dingyadi’s story is so touching, though it sounds like a lie.

Put in simple garb, this is merely a case of asking the chicken to take over from a fowl, and should not be treated like an eagle taking over from cock. Both Adamu and Baba are birds of the same feather, nurtured in the same hatchery, fed the same feed, and quacking and pecking around together.

The bottom line being that the predators which plagued Adamu would still be there to plague Baba and what is worse? Baba knows these predators, and since he could not find any solution to them as a Deputy Inspector General of Police, it is not likely that he will find any solution to them as the Inspector General of Police. Therefore, the most honest and straight-cut way to see this appointment and keep your sanity is to simply see it as a case of high-profile economic empowerment.

Some kind of palliative for a good and hardworking Nigerian with a name who reminds you of your father. Warning: looking at it any other way may be dangerous for your mental health. I guess the presidency is in a “Jonah” situation. The ship of state has run into such bad waters and storms that they are looking for “Jonah’s” (like Adamu) to throw overboard.

So far, they have thrown out a lot of people (like the Service Chiefs) to lighten the ship, and in the hope that the storms would abate. But the storms have only gotten fiercer. The truth is that for the storms to abate, the right “Jonah” must leave the ship. Unfortunately, indications are that the “right Jonah” is the one making the decision and the one in charge. So, we should brace ourselves for more turbulence and wait for the captain to drop anchor and leave. That will be a very patriotic gesture.

The country is splitting at the seams. Here are some newspaper headlines on the day Baba’s announcement was made: “Anarchy Worsens In Imo, another Police Station burnt”; “Family of 5 Kidnapped in Ondo, 2 Chinese in Osun”; “Panic as bombs hit gunmen’s hideouts, FG goes after IPOB”; “Italian Mafia arrested for rape, burning of 18 houses, others in Cross River State”.

Nigeria reminds me of Bob Marley’s song “Everywhere is war/War in the north/ War in the east/ War in the south/ war in the west…” So instead of congratulating Baba, I would rather say, “Sai! Baba.” Americans have been battling with the warrior mentality of its policemen. But in Nigeria, it is more than having a warrior mentality, the police come like an army of occupation. There is a disconnect between the policemen and the communities that they police.

That sense of disconnection has been stronger because the anger against a government which has failed to prosecute any of the killer-herdsmen who have massacred thousands in communities across the country is thickening like fog in harmattan. And as you know injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Killing with impunity has now become rule of thumb. But the police should not be blamed for any insecurity in our country. Because the government pays the police and dictates how they march.

