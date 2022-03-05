Saidi Balogun, Iyabo Ojo, others shun Faithia’s birthday bash

It is no longer news that indeed the 53rd birthday celebration of ageless actress, Faithia Williams-Balogun had in attendance the finest of filmmakers, politicians, society big wigs among others; however, noticeable was the absence of her estranged and industry husband, Saidi Balogun, as well as some of her close pals such as Iyabo Ojo and Dayo Amusa.

It will be recalled that Iyabo Ojo and Faithia were once at loggerheads following some unresolved issues; but few weeks before the birthday both actresses who un-followed each other on their various social media pages surfaced online appreciating NURTW boss, Muyideen Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, for intervening and settling their differences.

It was therefore shocking that Iyabo Ojo snubbed the celebration despite report that their patch path has been amended. Reacting to his absence at his estranged wife’s birthday celebration, Saidi Balogun was quick to note that he was not available in Lagos as he was coordinating a movie set outside Lagos. He said: ‘‘My absence does not matter but the good thing is that the party went well and also we are both birthday mates’’.

