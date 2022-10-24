Sports

Saints stop Gunners at St Mary’s

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season as Stuart Armstrong’s second-half equaliser earned Southampton a hard-earned point at St Mary’s. Armstrong finished off a flowing team move involving Adam Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi to stretch Saints’ unbeaten league run to three matches.

 

Granit Xhaka had given the Gunners an early lead with his second goal in as many games, sweeping the ball first time into the roof of the net from Ben White's low delivery.

The effervescent Gabriel Martinelli had a shot deflected wide and Gabriel Jesus was denied by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as the visitors threatened to double their advantage before the interval.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team improved in the second half but needed a superb last-ditch challenge from Elyounoussi to deny Jesus, who had broken clear of the Southampton defence.

Martin Odegaard thought he had put Arsenal back ahead not long after Armstrong’s equaliser, but the Norwegian’s effort was disallowed after the ball had gone out of play in the buildup.

 

