Danny Ings continued his good goalscoring season as Southampton drew at Everton in an entertaining mid-table Premier League match. Saints had the better chances and captain James Ward-Prowse fired a penalty against the crossbar after he was fouled by Andre Gomes. Ings opened the scoring with a clever finish after latching on to a […]

*United set to offload some players Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, has said he “expected” Manchester United’s front three to prove their talents this campaign and praised his former club for a “good season”. Lukaku netted a late brace, as the Serie A club booked their place in the Europa League final, with a comprehensive […]

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema produced an audacious back-heel assist for Casemiro to score as they beat Espanyol 1-0 away on Sunday to capitalise on Barcelona’s slip-up a day earlier and move two points clear at the top of La Liga. The Brazilian midfielder slid to the ground to guide the ball home on the stroke of half-time after […]

Southampton earned a straightforward win over Shrewsbury in their rearranged FA Cup third-round tie at St Mary’s. Daniel N’Lundulu opened the scoring for a much-changed Saints side with a low effort into the bottom left corner, reports the BBC. And James Ward-Prowse’s late free-kick sealed their win against a plucky Shrewsbury team. The fixture was originally scheduled for January 9 but was called off after a coronavirus outbreak at the League One club.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica