Saka, Smith-Rowe missSwitzerlandtie

Arsenal duo Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka will both miss out on England’s friendly clash against Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday, manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed. The Three Lions are set to take on the Rossocrociati this weekend in London, followed by another home friendly against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday as part of the March international break. Saka had already been forced to withdraw following a positive Covid-19 test earlier this week, but speaking ahead of his side’s first clash, Southgate has now revealed that his Gunners team-mate is set to miss out after sitting out of training on Friday. “Emile didn’t train today so unlikely he’ll be involved tomorrow,” the manager told his pre-match press conference on Friday.
Why my son won’t be a boxer like me – Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua is one of the most successful boxers in the world – but nothing is more important to him than family. The two-time world champion has earned an estimated £61million during his glittering career, reports mirror.co.uk. Despite his immense success and vast wealth, the Olympic gold medallist spends little of his fortune on […]
Eagles’ll bounce back from shock AFCON ouster – Minister
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has stated that the Super Eagles will recover from Sunday’s disappointing ouster from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Nigeria, after a spotless run in the group phase of the competition, could not advance to the next stage of the tournament in the Round […]
HiFL 2021: UNN Lions, UNIMAID Desert Warriors zoom into semis
University of Maiduguri Football team, UNIMAID Desert Warriors, have qualified for the semifinals in the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL). The Desert Warriors defeated 2018 champions UAM Tillers from the University of Agriculture, Markurdi by a 3-1 goals aggregate. In the return leg played at the University of Maiduguri Sports Complex, the Borno […]
