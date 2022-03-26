Sports

Saka, Smith-Rowe missSwitzerlandtie

Arsenal duo Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka will both miss out on England’s friendly clash against Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday, manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed. The Three Lions are set to take on the Rossocrociati this weekend in London, followed by another home friendly against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday as part of the March international break. Saka had already been forced to withdraw following a positive Covid-19 test earlier this week, but speaking ahead of his side’s first clash, Southgate has now revealed that his Gunners team-mate is set to miss out after sitting out of training on Friday. “Emile didn’t train today so unlikely he’ll be involved tomorrow,” the manager told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

 

