Saka targets another win over Leicester City

Bukayo Saka is excited about Arsenal’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but has turned his attention to the next game against Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City.

Saka produced a man of the match performance as he helped the Gunner secured their fourth consecutive win under Mikel Arteta.

The youngster celebrated his new long-term deal with the club with a well-taken volley that hit the back of the of Rui Patricio’s goal at the Molineaux.

Arsenal has won three consecutive league games without conceding for the first time since November 2017, while this is the first time they’ve won back-to-back away league games without reply since October 2015, Saka on the hand believe the results are good for the confidence of the players and they must focus on the visit of Leicester City on Tuesday.

“It [the result] gives us a lift, it gives us momentum and it’s four wins in a row, which is not easy to do with all the situations and circumstances we have had. We will try to recover to go again against Leicester and try to win a game, that’s all we can do.

“This team is alive and it’s going to be alive when they enjoy suffering together and if they are able to do that, good things will come up.”

He said. The Gunners are 7th on the league standings with 49 points, with five games left to play.

