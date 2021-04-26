News

Sal Rich delves into the importance of education in achieving success

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Sal Rich delves into the importance of education in achieving success

To be named the most innovative digital marketer of 2020 doesn’t happen without putting in some awe-inspiring work. More specifically, running two successful six figure companies and holding not one but three master’s degrees. The individual behind this phenomenal resume is Sal Rich, a driven entrepreneur who has made a splash in e-commerce and cryptocurrency. Crediting college with teaching him life lessons and techniques while generating invaluable networks, Sal Rich is an avid supporter of education. He used his college degree to scale a business to over a million dollars in sales.

Today, he is the founder of the nutraceutical brand Eclipse Relief and the co-founder of VS1. Flipping shoes since he was 14 and falling in love with being his own boss from the age of 14, Rich shares some ways he keeps track of goals that have brought (and maintained) his phenomenal success.

The first tip is to separate your long and short-term goals. While this might sound elementary, you cannot underestimate the importance of this simple concept. Each type of goal influences the other, and this can happen at any time during the life cycle of a business. While short-term goals usually lead to long-term goals, circumstances can arise at any moment that create the need to inject a brief activity into an established practice. After all, life is unpredictable, and being dynamic puts one at a significant advantage. If you need to, write out a strategic plan to see how the long run relies on a brief task and even look at this in reverse.

Next, break each goal down into small pieces. This method, called the Metronome Growth System, allows one to create subgoals and subtasks then follow up anywhere from daily to quarterly to ensure the steps are being completed. The more finely tuned these steps are, the more likely you will be to not only achieve but exceed your goals. Another great tool to use is task management software. Irrespective of whether you are working solo or in a team/organization, this collaborative tool can help with planning, analysis, execution, and separation of goals.

Popular choices include Trello and Basecamp, in addition to the flagship of collab software: Microsoft Project. Last but certainly not least, time management and good organization are a must when it comes to keeping track of your goals. If you do not plan your day or if you squander time, it will affect your goals. By tracking your time, you are not just tracking but acting upon goals at the same time.
Good time management is not just a business skill. It is a life skill. And if there is anyone who can appreciate that relationship, it is Sal Rich.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Michigan, Washington state impose severe COVID-19 restrictions as US infections pass 11m

Posted on Author Reporter

  Michigan and Washington are the latest US states to bring in strict measures to try and curb the spread of Covid-19. High schools and colleges are to halt on-site teaching and restaurants are prohibited from offering indoor dining in Michigan from Wednesday, BBC reports. Indoor restaurant dining is also banned in Washington State, and […]
News

NLC: We’ll resist hike in power, banks, other charges

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to resist any attempt by either public or private enterprises to hike user access and service charges under the guise of economic downturn occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.   President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who said Nigerians were already passing through a chain of very hard times, […]
News Top Stories

Rivers, Shell in messy dispute over OML 11, assets

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

SDPC kicks as govt seals off Kidney Island   The N57.7bn judgement connection   Rivers State government and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) have disagreed on the ownership of the Oil Mining Licence (OML) 11 and the Kidney Island in Port Harcourt, the state capital.     While the Rivers government claims ownership of OML […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica