Sal Rich delves into the importance of education in achieving success

To be named the most innovative digital marketer of 2020 doesn’t happen without putting in some awe-inspiring work. More specifically, running two successful six figure companies and holding not one but three master’s degrees. The individual behind this phenomenal resume is Sal Rich, a driven entrepreneur who has made a splash in e-commerce and cryptocurrency. Crediting college with teaching him life lessons and techniques while generating invaluable networks, Sal Rich is an avid supporter of education. He used his college degree to scale a business to over a million dollars in sales.

Today, he is the founder of the nutraceutical brand Eclipse Relief and the co-founder of VS1. Flipping shoes since he was 14 and falling in love with being his own boss from the age of 14, Rich shares some ways he keeps track of goals that have brought (and maintained) his phenomenal success.

The first tip is to separate your long and short-term goals. While this might sound elementary, you cannot underestimate the importance of this simple concept. Each type of goal influences the other, and this can happen at any time during the life cycle of a business. While short-term goals usually lead to long-term goals, circumstances can arise at any moment that create the need to inject a brief activity into an established practice. After all, life is unpredictable, and being dynamic puts one at a significant advantage. If you need to, write out a strategic plan to see how the long run relies on a brief task and even look at this in reverse.

Next, break each goal down into small pieces. This method, called the Metronome Growth System, allows one to create subgoals and subtasks then follow up anywhere from daily to quarterly to ensure the steps are being completed. The more finely tuned these steps are, the more likely you will be to not only achieve but exceed your goals. Another great tool to use is task management software. Irrespective of whether you are working solo or in a team/organization, this collaborative tool can help with planning, analysis, execution, and separation of goals.

Popular choices include Trello and Basecamp, in addition to the flagship of collab software: Microsoft Project. Last but certainly not least, time management and good organization are a must when it comes to keeping track of your goals. If you do not plan your day or if you squander time, it will affect your goals. By tracking your time, you are not just tracking but acting upon goals at the same time.

Good time management is not just a business skill. It is a life skill. And if there is anyone who can appreciate that relationship, it is Sal Rich.

